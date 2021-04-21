Simply NUC® Launches World's First Long Life NUC Powered by 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Embedded Processors

"For many years our embedded customers have been asking for an Intel-based NUC with greater than three years of committed supply" said Aaron Rowsell, Simply NUC CEO, "And we're thrilled to deliver to that requirement with Chimney Rock."

Four new Chimney Rock Long Life NUC SKUs are being added to the Simply NUC roadmap with pricing starting at $499 USD. The Simply NUC i7 Chimney Rock (LLN11CRv7) based on the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1185G7E vPro® processor and the i5 Chimney Rock (LLN11CRv5) based on the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1145G7E vPro® processor are intended for usage where higher performance is most essential.

To fit within a variety of budgets, more cost effective, performance options are also supported with 11th Gen Intel® Core i3-1115G4E (LLN11CRi3) and Intel® Celeron® 6305E (LLN11CRC). More information on the Chimney Rock family can be found at: https://simplynuc.com/chimney-rock/ .

Chimney Rock offers a total of up to six super high-speed (10Gbps) USB ports, up to four 4K video ports, dual Ethernet supporting GbE and 2.5GbE speeds, and Intel Wi-Fi 6 for robust wireless connectivity in cluttered environments. Additionally, Chimney Rock includes TPM (Trusted Platform Module) down for secure communications where encryption is required. With numerous processor, memory, storage, OS, and mounting options, Chimney Rock can be customized to meet a wide array of edge computing and IoT needs. And Simply NUC is also offering board SKUs for deeply embedded usages that require other form factors.

Enhanced specifically for IoT capabilities, Chimney Rock excels with optimized performance at every end point, can provision practical ways to use artificial intelligence, and offers broad connectivity options to help ensure reliable and secure communication. In addition, Chimney Rock provides the ability to create dynamic display installations via four high-performance video ports supporting a single 8K display or up to four 4K displays simultaneously. Some intended usages for Chimney Rock include digital signage, kiosk, surveillance, audience/object analytics, industrial computing, and edge server to name a few. And as always, Simply NUC will customize your Chimney Rock with memory, storage, OS, and accessories; and have it built and shipped within 48 hours.

Formed in 2015 and headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, Simply NUC, Inc. is a global systems integrator specializing in mini computers. Simply NUC provides fully configured, warrantied, and supported mini PC systems to businesses and consumers, as well as end-to-end NUC project development, custom operating system installations, and NUC accessories. For more information about Simply NUC visit www.simplynuc.com .

Contact: John Deatherage, CMO johnd@simplynuc.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xfUQjRdwEBc

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1492750/Simply_NUC_Chimney_Rock.jpg

SOURCE Simply NUC, Inc.