Simply NUC® Extends Product Line with Launch of Long Life NUC Powered by 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Embedded Processors

Simply NUC Chapel Rock features the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ embedded processors with vPro technology, Intel® Iris Xe graphics, support for high-speed 3200MHz DDR4 memory, and is built to last with a 7-year commitment to supply.

AUSTIN, Texas, BELFAST, United Kingdom and DUNLEER, Ireland, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply NUC, Inc , a leading mini computer solutions company, today announced a new Simply NUC branded mini PC product family called Chapel Rock. The ultracompact long life mini PC is built for several use cases, from embedded units like kiosks and vending machines, to edge devices like security systems and sensor arrays. Chapel Rock brings the same reliability and customizability as its predecessor, Chimney Rock, with upgrades like dual 2.5Gb Ethernet and the all-new 12th Gen Intel Architecture. Simply NUC is currently taking orders on Chapel Rock with units expected to ship by the end of March.

Chapel Rock Mini PC

"Since launching our long life NUC product line, our customers have successfully leveraged these mini PCs for an array of applications where longer development cycles are required for validation and certifications," said Aaron Rowsell, Simply NUC CEO, "and we're thrilled to extend our long life NUC offering with Chapel Rock."

Two new Chapel Rock Long Life NUC SKUs are being added to the Simply NUC roadmap with pricing starting at $969 USD. The Simply NUC i5 Chapel Rock (LLN12CRv5) is based on the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1245UE vPro® embedded processor and the i7 Chapel Rock (LLN12CRv7) is based on the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1265UE vPro® embedded processor and is intended for usage where higher performance is most essential. More information on the Chapel Rock family can be found at: https://simplynuc.com/chapel-rock/ .

Enhanced specifically for Edge and IoT computing needs, Chapel Rock excels with optimized performance in a tiny 4"x4" form factor. Further expand Chapel Rock's abilities with up to 64GB of 3200-DDR4 RAM and up to 10TB of storage between a Gen 4 compatible NVMe socket and a secondary SATA socket.

The mini PC supports a plethora of I/O including up to four display outputs and provides expansion lid options such as additional HDMI, USB or even serial ports giving Chapel Rock endless potential in a small footprint. With vPro technology, Chapel Rock allows for pushing software updates from the office, to managing an entire deployment, to remote troubleshooting a unit at the airport, saving valuable time and manpower when managing a fleet of mini PCs. With a 7-year commitment to supply and numerous processor, storage, OS, and mounting options, Chapel Rock can be customized to meet a wide array of embedded, edge computing, and IoT needs.

Formed in 2015 and headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, Simply NUC, Inc. is a global company specializing in mini computers. Simply NUC provides fully configured, warrantied, and supported mini PC systems to businesses and consumers, as well as end-to-end NUC project development, custom operating system installations, and NUC accessories. For more information about Simply NUC visit www.simplynuc.com .

SOURCE Simply NUC, Inc.