Simply Contact Leverages AI in Customer Support to Transform CX

WARSAW, Poland, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advances in AI customer service are transforming the way businesses deliver support, creating smoother and more personalized customer experiences. Simply Contact, an award-winning outsourcing leader, uses AI-powered tools to enhance efficiency, simplify processes, and take customer satisfaction to the next level.

Simply Contact transforms customer support with various AI-driven solutions, with chatbots, voice bots, AI translators, and simulation-based training, tackling critical challenges while enhancing efficiency and scalability globally.

Chatbots have been upgraded to handle much more than routine inquiries. Simply Contact's chatbots are enhanced with gamified, multilingual conversation scripts, delivering 24/7 availability, reduced operational costs, and faster response times. These bots also provide deep insights to refine customer service strategies.

Voice bots offer another layer of efficiency. With advanced voice command recognition, customer intent detection, and multilingual capabilities, they relieve pressure on human agents by addressing a wide range of customer needs. These bots ensure continuous service, especially for speakers of less common languages, while maintaining high accuracy.

Simply Contact's help centers are further strengthened by AI translators, which eliminate language barriers by providing precise translations of Western European languages. This tool reduces operational costs and enhances global communication, ensuring customers receive seamless support regardless of location or language.

To accelerate agent onboarding and training, the company employs simulation-based training programs. These training methods develop language and soft skills, improve response times, and offer flexible learning paths for new agents, ensuring they can meet and exceed client expectations.

A recent success story involved integrating a voice bot with an AI translator to handle multilingual inquiries. Standard questions were resolved immediately, while complex issues were escalated to live agents. This solution ensured that 100% of inquiries were handled within 30 seconds, eliminating missed requests and improving customer satisfaction.

Simply Contact is committed to adapting AI for customer service to meet each client's unique needs. Their focus remains on empowering businesses through customized, forward-thinking customer service solutions.

About Simply Contact

Founded in 2013, Simply Contact specializes in customer service outsourcing, offering multilingual and multichannel support to businesses worldwide. They operate offices in the UK, Poland, Ukraine and are expanding to Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, and Turkey.

Trusted by leading global brands, Simply Contact leverages over 11 years of expertise and 700+ skilled agents to handle more than 10 million customer requests annually.