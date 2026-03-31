Simplilearn Strengthens Leadership Team with Three Senior Appointments to Accelerate Global Expansion

Industry veterans Harish Rawat, Nikhil Sinha, and Saurabh Jain join Simplilearn to power the next phase of growth.

BENGALURU, India, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, a global digital upskilling platform and a Blackstone portfolio company, has recently appointed three senior leaders as it continues to expand its global presence. Harish Rawat has joined as the Senior Vice President of Marketing, Nikhil Sinha as the Vice President – Business, and Saurabh Jain as the Finance Controller.

LtoR - Harish Rawat, Nikhil Sinha, Saurabh Jain

The appointments come at a time when demand for digital and AI-driven skills is accelerating across industries. With growing digitisation, Simplilearn has been steadily expanding its global footprint, serving more than 8 million learners across 150+ countries and delivering more than 1,500 live online classes every month. As the company scales further, it is strengthening leadership across key functions, marketing, commercial growth, and financial management to support the next phase of its journey.

Commenting on the appointments, Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder and COO, Simplilearn, said, "The pace at which the world of work is changing with AI has made continuous learning more important than ever before. As Simplilearn continues to double down on its growth across markets, it's important for us to strengthen leadership in areas that directly impact our scale, brand, business growth, and financial discipline. I'm excited to welcome all three leaders, Harish, Nikhil and Saurabh. They bring deep expertise in their domains. Their perspectives and leadership will be extremely valuable as we build the next phase of Simplilearn's growth journey."

Harish Rawat joins Simplilearn as Senior Vice President of Marketing, bringing over 18 years of experience in building high-growth consumer brands and scaling digital businesses. Most recently, he served as SVP, Marketing at Gameskraft, where he played an instrumental role in driving growth for the company's multi-gaming business by expanding the paying user base and revenue. Prior to that, he was Chief Marketing Officer at Zoomcar, where he helped grow the self-drive car rental category across multiple cities in India. Over his career, Harish has also held key roles at Lenskart, Jabong, and Nokia India.

At Simplilearn, he will lead global marketing initiatives focused on strengthening brand visibility, scaling performance marketing, and deepening engagement with learners worldwide.

Speaking about his new role, Harish Rawat, SVP Marketing, Simplilearn, said, "Simplilearn already has strong credibility in the upskilling space, and the opportunity ahead is significant as more professionals look to build future-ready skills. I am excited to work with the team to strengthen the brand globally and build marketing initiatives that help reach the next generation of learners."

Nikhil Sinha joins Simplilearn as Vice President - Business, with over a decade of experience across high-growth startups, including leadership roles at NoBroker and Toppr. His experience includes engineering high-velocity sales engines and re-architecting acquisition funnels to drive sustainable revenue growth. Earlier in his career, Nikhil also founded Whomely, a corporate meal delivery venture.

In his role at Simplilearn, Nikhil will focus on strengthening the company's commercial operations across markets, with an emphasis on expanding enterprise partnerships and deepening learner engagement.

Speaking about his appointment, Nikhil Sinha, VP Business, Simplilearn, said, "The demand for professional upskilling is growing rapidly as industries adapt to new technologies. Simplilearn is in its exciting phase of growth, and I am looking forward to working with the team to expand its reach and deliver greater value to learners and enterprise partners."

Saurabh Jain joins Simplilearn as Finance Controller, with nearly two decades of experience in finance and operations across India's technology ecosystem. Most recently, Finance Controller at Kinara Capital, Saurabh has extensive experience in financial planning, compliance, risk management, and investor reporting. Earlier in his career, he held finance leadership roles at Udaan, Flipkart, Paytm, and Gadgets360, working closely with fast-growing digital businesses. At Simplilearn, he will oversee financial planning and governance, helping build systems that support sustainable growth as the company expands across markets.

Speaking about joining Simplilearn, Saurabh Jain, Finance Controller, Simplilearn, said, "I am a strong believer in the concept that learning should never stop. Education is an industry that always leaves a positive impact on our society. Simplilearn's global learner base and strong product portfolio will bring new learnings and experiences. I look forward to strengthening the financial processes and discipline that support long-term, sustainable growth."

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners across the globe with access to world-class training for individuals and businesses. Simplilearn offers 1,500+ live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 8 million learners worldwide. Its programs are designed and delivered in collaboration with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies. From early-career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and large enterprises, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs provide ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals. For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com

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