Simplilearn Partners With The University of Oklahoma Outreach to Launch the Professional Certificate Program in Project Management With GenAI

PLANO, Texas, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, a global leader in digital upskilling, has announced the launch of the Professional Certificate Program in Project Management with GenAI in association with The University of Oklahoma Outreach. The program features exclusive learning on the use of Generative AI in project management, covering applications in planning, forecasting, reporting, and decision-making. The curriculum includes an AI-driven hybrid project simulation capstone, hands-on exposure to 15+ industry tools, 25+ live demos, and 10+ guided practice sessions. The modules will be guided by seasoned industry professionals and certified instructors with extensive practical project management experience.

In a clear sign of how AI is transforming the sector, a recent study found that 70% of project professionals reported their organizations are now using AI, up from 36% just two years ago. To address this shift, the program assists learners in executing Agile and hybrid delivery models using frameworks such as Scrum, Kanban, Lean, XP, and SAFe. The learning outcome also includes AI in project management practices through generative AI and predictive analytics for scheduling, risk forecasting, cost control, and reporting, while maintaining strong ethical and data privacy standards.

The program follows a blended learning format, combining online self-learning content with live instructor-led training by industry experts. The curriculum is delivered through live virtual classes, self-paced modules, presentations, hands-on projects, simulations, and case studies. Learners will also complete a capstone project of their choice and apply their skills to real business challenges to build practical expertise. Additionally, the program provides comprehensive digital learning materials, including audio-video content, eBooks, assessments, and a detailed learner's guide.

Speaking about the program, Mr. Kashyap Dalal, Cofounder and COO of Simplilearn, said, "Project managers today are expected to work with increasingly complex environments where AI and digital tools are becoming integral to planning. Through this program, we aim to train professionals with practical exposure to Generative AI, analytics-driven decision support, and modern tools, enabling them to apply these capabilities competently in their day-to-day project workflows. This association with The University of Oklahoma Outreach supports the upcoming project managers with the skills needed to thrive in this dynamic landscape."

In addition to the core coursework, the program offers an elective on Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, which covers the DMAIC Methodology to broaden process-improvement capabilities. This module offers structured, data-driven approaches to improve process efficiency, quality, and performance. Learners are to apply these practices across diverse industries and project environments. It will prepare them by focusing on problem-solving, process optimization, and continuous improvement techniques.

Regarding the partnership with Simplilearn, Belinda Biscoe, Ph.D. Senior Associate Vice President, University Outreach | The University of Oklahoma said, "The course is designed to align with Project Management Institute standards, offering PDUs that support ongoing professional development and certification pathways. We look forward to the combined expertise this collaboration will bring to deliver the program at its best. The curriculum goes beyond traditional approaches by combining PMP® fundamentals with Agile and hybrid delivery models, modern project management tools, and PMO practices, enabling learners to effectively manage real-world business complexity."

To be eligible for admission to the Professional Certificate Program in Project Management with GenAI, candidates must be at least 18 years old and hold a high school diploma or equivalent. Applicants can come from either a programming or non-programming background, while those intending to sit for the Project Management Professional (PMP®) exam must have 3–5 years of relevant work experience.

Upon successful completion of the Professional Certificate Program in Project Management with GenAI, learners will receive a joint certificate of completion and a digital badge from The University of Oklahoma Outreach and Simplilearn.

Nina R. Barbee, Ph.D, Director of Continuing Education and Workforce Development, University Outreach | The University of Oklahoma is the Program Director.

About the University of Oklahoma Outreach

The University of Oklahoma is the state's flagship university. The University of Oklahoma is a major, public research university that gives students the feel of a private college atmosphere with more than 170 academic programs.

The University of Oklahoma Outreach is a recognized leader in lifelong learning, offering high-quality educational opportunities beyond the traditional classroom. As the University of Oklahoma's dedicated outreach and engagement division, we support individuals, organizations, and communities through innovative programs, applied learning solutions, and collaborative initiatives.

Our purpose is to extend the university's expertise to meet the evolving needs of learners at all stages of life. Through workforce training, continuing education, and community partnerships, The University of Oklahoma Outreach expands access to education, equipping individuals with practical knowledge and skills to navigate today's challenges.

By bridging academia with practice, we create opportunities that inspire personal growth, workforce development, and contribute to meaningful societal initiatives—reinforcing the university's commitment to service and lifelong learning.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners across the globe with access to world-class training for individuals and businesses. Simplilearn offers 1,500+ live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 8 million learners worldwide. Its programs are designed and delivered in collaboration with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies. From early-career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and large enterprises, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs provide ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com

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