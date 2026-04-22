Simplilearn and UC Santa Barbara Professional and Continuing Education Collaborate to launch the Applied Generative AI Specialization program

PLANO, Texas, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, a global leader in digital upskilling, in collaboration with UC Santa Barbara Professional and Continuing Education (UCSB PaCE), will be delivering Applied Generative AI Specialization. The program covers 50+ hours of live classes led by industry experts and 16+ hours of self-learning, complemented by hands-on experience through 7+ real-world projects and a capstone project. Through a comprehensive curriculum, learners build expertise in GenAI, from foundational AI literacy to advanced Generative AI, agentic frameworks, and governance.

Generative AI is expected to add nearly $4.4 trillion to the global economy annually, signalling the growing need for professionals who can implement agentic frameworks and build autonomous AI systems for real-world business applications (Source: McKinsey & Company). This program has been developed to address this gap, and will help learners gain the skills to design and deploy AI-powered chatbots using OpenAI models and advanced prompt engineering, and address these evolving industry demands.

The projects included in the curriculum are meant to translate theoretical knowledge into practical skills, such as a personal expense tracker and task manager with user authentication, AI-Powered HR Assistant, AI-driven design generator, AI-Powered Business Intelligence Assistant, and image generation apps using OpenAI, LangChain, and RAG frameworks. Towards the end, the capstone project, will consolidate their newly acquired capabilities through hands-on work that integrates learnings from across the modules into a portfolio-ready solution.

Speaking about the program, Mr. Kashyap Dalal, Cofounder and COO of Simplilearn, said, "There is a surge in tech adoption across industries, and Generative AI is similarly advancing. Today, when we think of AI, we think of capabilities such as AI literacy, Generative AI fundamentals, and large language model (LLM) architecture, all of which are core to this program. The learning path has been carefully designed to align with the most in-demand skill sets across industries. Our collaboration with UCSB PaCE further strengthens this vision by supporting professionals with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate the evolving AI landscape."

In addition to the compulsory modules, learners can choose two electives to deepen their practical understanding of Generative AI. The Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals: Generative AI course introduces core concepts such as large language models, Azure OpenAI Service, prompt optimisation, and responsible AI principles. The Microsoft Copilot Foundations course further has key learnings on building and managing copilots, exploring Azure AI Studio, and developing RAG-based solutions using real data. Additionally, the program includes an exclusive masterclass with an industry expert that delves into advanced GenAI topics and emerging trends

Denis Couturier, Dean at UC Santa Barbara Professional and Continuing Education, said, "Professionals must continuously upskill with the latest and cutting-edge tools to make the most effective use of emerging technologies. This collaboration aims to deliver a comprehensive Generative AI training that blends academic rigor with practical application. The program explores the core building blocks of Generative AI, including neural networks, GANs and transformers, while offering hands-on learning through live sessions and projects to ensure learners gain conceptual depth and industry skills."

Through the course, learners will gain access to Simplilearn Career Services for targeted job assistance and extended guidance to help turn job searches into success stories, including career services workshops, networking, interview preparation, assessments, and AI-powered profile optimization. The program also offers flexible learning through session recordings and 24/7 access to Simplilearn's LMS. Upon program completion, learners will earn a certificate of completion from UC Santa Barbara Professional and Continuing Education and Simplilearn.. Additionally, they will earn individual course completion certificates hosted on the Microsoft Learn portal for Microsoft courses.

About UC Santa Barbara Professional & Continuing Education

The University of California, Santa Barbara is a top-ranked public research university, consistently recognized among the top 15 public universities in the U.S. UCSB is home to 8 Nobel Laureates, 10 national research centres and institutes, and 34 National Academy of Engineering members, reflecting its strong academic excellence, innovation, and real-world impact. UC Santa Barbara Professional and Continuing Education empowers professionals and lifelong learners with essential skills through flexible certificate programs, professional courses, workshops, and seminars across diverse fields such as business, technology, and more. UCSB PaCE is collaborating with Simplilearn to deliver industry-aligned, online non-credit professional programs. This collaboration combines UCSB's globally recognized academic reputation with Simplilearn's immersive learning model, featuring live virtual classes, applied projects, and career-focused curriculum. Learners benefit from studying with a top-ranked UC institution while gaining job-ready skills and career support designed to drive immediate and measurable professional impact.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners across the globe with access to world-class training for individuals and businesses. Simplilearn offers 1,500+ live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 8 million learners worldwide. Its programs are designed and delivered in collaboration with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies. From early-career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and large enterprises, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs provide ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com

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