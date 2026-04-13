Simplilearn and UC Santa Barbara Professional and Continuing Education Collaborate to Introduce the Agentic AI for Leaders: Systems, Design & Impact Program

PLANO, Texas, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, a global leader in digital upskilling, in collaboration with UC Santa Barbara Professional and Continuing Education (UCSB PaCE), has launched the Agentic AI for Leaders: Systems, Design & Impact program to train professionals with agentic AI capabilities grounded in real-world implementation. The program features live virtual classes with access to session recordings through Simplilearn's LMS, complemented by online self-learning (OSL) modules for Microsoft content. The curriculum covers Python with AI, Foundations of AI, and Agentic AI, Multi-Agent Ecosystem, Model Context, Tooling Protocol, and prepares experienced professionals to build and lead agentic AI systems. It blends multi-agent orchestration, hands-on technical learning, and product strategy to design and manage next-generation autonomous AI solutions. The learning journey runs for 10 weeks, with a recommended commitment of six to eight hours per week.

Recent reports indicate that 66% of companies utilizing AI agents have experienced productivity gains, and 88% of executives plan to increase AI budgets by May 2026. The rise of agentic AI is making organizations plan their shift from experimentation to large-scale deployment. The program reflects this shift by incorporating GenAI tools and technologies through dedicated electives and practical learning. The curriculum includes a masterclass on building and deploying agentic AI solutions using Copilot Studio and AutoGen. Delivered through a live session led by a Microsoft-certified trainer, the masterclass demonstrates how low-code and open-source tools can accelerate development and support real-world deployment of agentic systems in business settings.

The program features 40+ demos, 10+ guided practices, 30+ tools and frameworks, and 7 hands-on course-end projects. It concludes with a comprehensive capstone where learners design and assemble a four-agent system that performs coordinated market research and go-to-market analysis. There will be peer-to-peer engagement on Slack and a dedicated cohort support throughout the learning journey.

Speaking about the program, Mr. Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder and COO of Simplilearn, said, "Agentic AI represents the next phase of AI adoption, where systems move from assisting tasks to autonomously reasoning, planning, and executing workflows. Our collaboration with UCSB PaCE aims to deliver both academic depth and strong industry relevance. The program holistically integrates a structured learning path which covers Foundations of AI and Agentic AI, the Generative AI tech stack, and prompt engineering, along with an optional Python Refresher with AI to ensure learners are well ready for real-world applications."

Simplilearn's Career Support Services is an integral part of the program, supporting the learner's professional journey. The support framework offers targeted job assistance and extended guidance to help turn job searches into success stories, including career services workshops, networking, interview preparation, assessments, and AI-powered profile optimization.

Sharing his thoughts about the collaboration with Simplilearn, Denis Couturier, Dean at UCSB PaCE said, "We are glad to collaborate with Simplilearn to support learning that contributes to the future of AI development. Through this collaboration, we are aiming to prepare professionals who will build interfaces and design intelligent behaviors. This specific program focuses on every aspect of an agentic model's success, from frameworks to multi-agent coordination to prompt engineering. Moreover, the course outcome is aligned with hands-on exposure to industry tools and real-world projects. As an institution, we see this as an important need to support professionals navigating the next phase of making the most out of technologies around AI."

Learners will earn a certificate of completion from UC Santa Barbara Professional and Continuing Education and Simplilearn. They will also earn Microsoft Learn badges on the Microsoft Learn portal for the Microsoft-branded courses.

About UC Santa Barbara Professional & Continuing Education

The University of California, Santa Barbara is a top-ranked public research university, consistently recognized among the top 15 public universities in the U.S. UCSB is home to 8 Nobel Laureates, 10 national research centres and institutes, and 34 National Academy of Engineering members, reflecting its strong academic excellence, innovation, and real-world impact. UC Santa Barbara Professional and Continuing Education (PaCE) empowers professionals and lifelong learners with essential skills through flexible certificate programs, professional courses, workshops, and seminars across diverse fields such as business, technology, and more. UCSB PaCE is collaborating with Simplilearn to deliver industry-aligned, online non-credit professional programs. This collaboration combines UCSB's globally recognized academic reputation with Simplilearn's immersive learning model, featuring live virtual classes, applied projects, and career-focused curriculum. Learners benefit from studying with a top-ranked UC institution while gaining job-ready skills and career support designed to drive immediate and measurable professional impact.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners across the globe with access to world-class training for individuals and businesses. Simplilearn offers 1,500+ live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 8 million learners worldwide. Its programs are designed and delivered in collaboration with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies. From early-career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and large enterprises, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs provide ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com

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