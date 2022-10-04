Simplex Services partners with Novigo Solutions for expanding its footprint across UK and Europe

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplex Services, a digital transformation services provider based in Brighton, UK, has announced its partnership with Novigo Solutions, a Dallas-based IT solutions provider.

Team Simplex at SimpleXConnect

The partnership will help enhance Simplex Services' capabilities in Microsoft Cloud, including Microsoft 365, Power Platform, SharePoint, and Dynamics, Robotic Process Automation using UiPath, and Cybersecurity. Simplex will have access to Novigo's wide resource pool to serve its customers, thereby widening its industry reach, increasing growth opportunities, and addressing challenges across diverse industries.

A Microsoft Gold Partner, Simplex Services has a diverse set of go-to-market offerings for digital workplace, IT automation, vulnerability management (VMaaS), and disaster recovery (DRaaS). For nine years, it has been serving the UK region across industry domains. With this partnership, the company aims to increase its footprint by expanding in other European markets.

"We are delighted to partner with Novigo Solutions. Simplex and Novigo complement each other in their expertise, skills, and experience. We look forward to leveraging our relationship in delivering shared value and expanding growth opportunities."

- Deb Das, Managing Director, Simplex Services

The announcement was made on the side-lines of SimpleXConnect hosted by Simplex Services in London on September 29, 2022. SimpleXConnect is an initiative to bring best minds in the industry together to understand the challenges, solutions, and innovations leading up to the next level of technology.

"Novigo is glad to announce our strategic partnership with Simplex Services. We will strive to work towards the common objectives, which is to provide personalized and innovative solutions for customers, leveraging low code/no code platform, intelligent automation and cybersecurity solutions."

- Praveen Kumar Kalbhavi, Managing Director & CEO, Novigo Solutions

Simplex Services Pvt Ltd. is an IT consulting and implementation services provider that helps accelerate the digital transformation of businesses. The company works with best technology providers across the board to bring most optimum and effective solution for its customers. The focus is to put customers first and align business priorities with the architecture, operating models, and costs.



Novigo Solutions is a Microsoft Gold, UiPath Diamond, Nintex Premier, OutSystems, SAP Hybris, Optimizely, Databricks, DataRobot. and Darktrace partner focusing on end-to-end IT services and business consulting. An ISO 2700:2013, 9001:2015, and CMMI level 3 Certified firm with expertise in Robotic and Business Process Automation, Low-Code/No-Code, Legacy Modernisation, and Cloud Migration.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1913665/Team_Simplex.jpg

