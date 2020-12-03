SimpleCloud Education Extends Remote Learning and Equitable Access to Technology with Added Control and Security Features

Gartner Lists SimpleCloud in Report on Enabling Remote Access in Higher Education

LOS ANGELES and MADRID, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpleCloud offers an education platform for remote learning and digital content creation and management. Today, the company is announcing new functionality to this platform that allows classroom instruction to go remote in a matter of hours and maintain instruction continuity even with highly demanding applications like Autodesk, Adobe, Unity, and Unreal Engine just to name a few.

SimpleCloud is also recognized in Gartner "Enabling Remote Access to PC Labs in Higher Education," by analysts Stuart Downes and Robert Yanckello (Date: 27 August 2020) which can be downloaded here.

Classes that require specific software suites or team collaboration in sectors such as design, animation, architecture, game development, engineering or research, can work with professors in virtual classrooms and labs, lowering health risks.

Only SimpleCloud provides a virtual classroom solution with unlimited graphic capacity in the cloud, allowing users to connect to powerful virtual desktops from anywhere. SimpleCloud virtual classrooms allow students to use any type of PC or browser and instructors can teach taking advantage of SimpleCloud's classroom management feature to view the screens of over 50 students at a time and be able to assist them on the spot.

SimpleCloud Education has added more features to give teaching instructors more control over their classrooms and increased security, which include:

Automated provisioning means zero-touch deployment

Classroom scheduling capability

View up to 50 simultaneous students' remote screens with the ability to jump into a student's desktop for review or assistance

Ability to lock computers to ensure attention and focus, distribute documents and files, instant messaging, reboot or shutdown remote virtual desktops individually

Launch programs and open websites on student computers

Customized planning of resources, with high flexibility

On-demand, high-performance computing services (rendering, simulation, builds...)

"Classrooms around the world are finding they need secure, remote desktops for students with complete control for the instructor to help ensure instruction continuity and the same level of engagement students get in-person," said Olivier Wolff, CEO of SimpleCloud and a media and entertainment veteran most recently from Warner Bros. "SimpleCloud is truly changing the way schools can quickly keep their labs and classrooms operational, global and safely remote."

In partnership with IBM, SimpleCloud recently brought the prestigious institution butic The New School into virtual learning as well as other institutions in the US, the UK and France, read more from the case study here. A short video explaining the key capabilities of SimpleCloud for Education can be viewed here.

About SimpleCloud

SimpleCloud.io is a global, cloud-based remote workplace enabling teams to collaborate, learn or produce projects remotely. SimpleCloud takes advantage of the fully secure infrastructure exclusively provided by IBM Cloud. With access to a global network of more than 60 IBM cloud data centers, SimpleCloud can meet the performance and deployment requirements and provide high computing power, low latency and secure data centers. Throughout its four verticals (Animation-VFX, Games, AECM and Higher Education) SimpleCloud has been leveraging global cutting-edge technology partners such as IBM, VMware, NVIDIA and Microsoft, leading the latest advances in communications and virtualization technologies.

