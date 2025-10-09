Simple Life raises $35M Series B to scale its AI health coach for lasting weight loss

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simple Life ("Simple"), the AI health coaching app that helps users lose weight through personalized plans, real-time nutritional analyses, and on-demand coaching, today announced a $35 million Series B financing. The round was led by Hartbeat Ventures, founded by actor and entrepreneur Kevin Hart, along with Liquidity, the world's leading AI-driven private credit firm.

The raise follows a year of strong performance, with 2024 revenue of $100 million, 64% year‑over‑year growth, and operating profitability. Simple has surpassed 20 million downloads, and users have lost more than 17.5 million pounds.

"I'm hyped to back Simple through my fund HartBeat Ventures. Simple is truly changing the game in health, and HBV wants to be front row for that," said Kevin Hart, founder of Hartbeat Ventures.

Solving a $340 billion market gap

Weight management is one of the largest consumer health opportunities, with the global digital health market projected to grow from ~$340 billion to ~$940 billion in the next 5 years, yet most solutions remain costly, fragmented, or inaccessible at scale. Simple closes this gap with evidence‑based, personalized coaching that pairs behavior change with continuous coaching and real‑time nutrition to deliver durable weight outcomes and a healthier metabolic profile, with or without GLP‑1s.

Proof of impact

Simple's AI coach ("Avo"), named MedTech Breakthrough's 2025 "Best Virtual Health Coach," has delivered 19 million coaching messages in January 2025 alone. In a peer-reviewed study of over 50,000 users, 42% achieved at least 5% weight loss at one year, showing improved outcomes alongside higher engagement. Each new member enriches Simple's behavioral dataset, which immediately improves coaching personalization for all—creating a compounding behavioral‑intelligence flywheel.

"Most weight-loss solutions fixate on the end goal. We focus on the journey, making it adaptive, rewarding, and sustainable. With our data and approach, there's no need for obsessive calorie counting or extreme restrictions," said Mike Prytkov, founder and CEO of Simple. "We're turning healthy habits into a motivating game, helping people not only see results, but also build a more positive relationship with health and wellness."

In doing so, Simple has created an experience that clients not only love but also drive results.

Use of proceeds: accelerating AI development and boosting retention

The new capital will accelerate AI innovation across four areas:

Hyper-personalization : adaptive journeys, content, and plans updated in real time.

: adaptive journeys, content, and plans updated in real time. Intelligent coaching : multimodal inputs (voice, vision) to deliver more human‑like support.

: multimodal inputs (voice, vision) to deliver more human‑like support. Content at scale: AI-assisted content creation to reach, acquire, and engage new audiences.

AI-assisted content creation to reach, acquire, and engage new audiences. Gamification: behavior‑science‑rooted streaks, challenges, and rewards to deepen retention.

"Liquidity is proud to back Simple's extraordinary growth and advance its impact on the well-being of millions worldwide. This financing reinforces our commitment to empowering growth-stage industry innovators with fast, flexible capital tailored to scale with their ambitions," says Paul Brodie, Managing Director, London, Liquidity.

Later this year, Simple will launch a gamified companion experience that, in early testing, has boosted both retention and weight-loss success. With features like streaks, rewards, and motivating messages, the companion aims to make building healthy habits and daily progress into an engaging game.

"Our experience building Flo showed that when you pair scientific credibility with a seamless user experience, you can touch hundreds of millions of lives," said Yuri Gurski, founder of Flo Health and Palta, an early investor in Simple. "Simple brings that formula to weight loss, with speed, scale, and results the market has never seen before."

About Simple Life

Simple is an AI-powered health app that helps users lose weight through personalized plans, on-demand virtual coaching, and real-time nutritional insights. It's been named among the Top 100 AI Companies by the World Future Awards (2025) and MedTech Breakthrough's Best Virtual Health Coach (2025). To date, Simple serves 800,000+ active subscribers, who have collectively lost more than 17.5 million pounds. With over 20 million downloads and a 4.7-star rating average, Simple ranks among the world's top-rated wellness apps. The company's work has been published in peer-reviewed journals such as Annals of Behavioral Medicine and the International Journal of Obesity and presented at major international conferences, including Obesity Science & Practice.

About HartBeat Ventures