Simple glove change could save the NHS £45 million over five years and improve caesarean safety

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study1 published in The Journal of Hospital Infection shows that introducing a simple glove change during caesarean birth could deliver millions in cost savings for the National Health Service (NHS) in England.

Clinical evidence shows that changing surgical gloves after placental delivery and before final abdominal closure can reduce surgical site infection (SSI) risk by 59%.2 A research team, led by Benedict Stanberry, Principal at the Institute of Healthcare Leadership and Management in Oxford, analysed this data, alongside cost data from NHS England and maternity service data from the Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust (RUHB) to model the potential financial impact of making routine glove-changing part of caesarean care. The analysis was commissioned by Mölnlycke®, reflecting the company's commitment to advancing safer, more sustainable healthcare.

The study found that implementing the glove change could deliver £339,654 in cost savings over a five-year period at RUHB alone. Most of these savings, £254,507, would come from fewer community midwife post-natal visits and reduced hospital readmissions, while local GP practices would see an estimated £85,147 reduction in costs linked to infection-related appointments.

Importantly, when the findings were extrapolated across England, the analysis showed that glove-changing before wound closure could reduce the national economic burden of post-caesarean SSIs by £45.1 million over five years1.

Furthermore, by reducing avoidable infections and the follow-up care they require, the glove change intervention could potentially help free up valuable clinical time and ease pressure on overstretched healthcare staff and services, supporting a more resilient and sustainable healthcare system.

The model also tested multiple scenarios to ensure the robustness of results across variations in caesarean volume, infection rates and length of hospital stay. In every scenario, the glove-change intervention continued to produce substantial cost savings.

"Existing clinical research shows that changing gloves after placental delivery, before final closure, reduces surgical site infection rates. Our analysis of this simple change in practice can reduce costs and release capacity for NHS maternity services by reducing hospital readmissions and community follow-up. It is an effective way to reduce spending and utilise resources more efficiently while also improving maternal outcomes," says Benedict Stanberry, Principal Investigator.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), caesarean section rates continue to rise worldwide, now accounting for 21% of all births and projected to reach 29% by 20303. In England, the increase has been particularly pronounced, with caesarean births rising from 29.7% in 2018 to 41.4% in 2024.4

"With more women undergoing major surgery, the risk of complications is rising. Cesarean sections carry some of the highest rates of surgical site infection. This study shows that something as simple as changing gloves before wound closure can make a real difference for mothers and maternity care services. Our Biogel® gloves are designed to make that best practice easy and seamless, so clinicians can stay focused on what matters most: caring for patients," says Monika Petty, Marketing Manager Gloves at Mölnlycke Health Care.

Notes to editors

This research was commissioned by Mölnlycke as part of the company's commitment to advancing safer, more sustainable care. Reducing surgical site infections lowers the need for additional treatment5; saving resources and cutting emissions.5, 6

Mölnlycke supports clinicians in adopting best practice through Biogel® surgical gloves, which enable quick, safe glove changes without disrupting workflow.

Mölnlycke experts work with NHS maternity care teams to provide training, guidance and practical tools for seamless implementation. With Biogel®, surgical teams can simply change the overglove, while the intact underglove remains in place; delivering both protection and efficiency.

Find out more about how Mölnlycke can support maternity teams in adopting best practice: www.molnlycke.com/en-gb/glove-change

For more information, please contact:

Jamie Smith

Media Relations Manager

Email jamie.smith@molnlycke.com

Tel.+46 (0)722-553573

About Mölnlycke

Mölnlycke Health Care is a world-leading MedTech company that specializes in innovative solutions for wound care and surgical procedures. Mölnlycke products and solutions are used daily by hospitals, health care providers and patients in over 100 countries around the world. Founded in 1849, Mölnlycke is owned by Investor AB and headquartered in Sweden. www.molnlycke.com

References

1 Stanberry, B. et al. Changing gloves during caesarean birth: impact on maternity service budgets and capacity. Journal of Hospital Infection, DOI: 10.1016/j.jhin.2025.10.033

2 Narice BF, et al. Impact of changing gloves during caesarean section on postoperative infective complications: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica. John Wiley & Sons, Inc; 2021.

3 World Health Organization. Caesarean section rates continue to rise, amid growing inequalities in access. WHO News Release; June 2021.

4 NHS England. NHS Maternity Statistics, England, 2023–24. Official Statistics. Leeds: NHS England; 2024.

5 Costabella F, et al. Healthcare Cost and Outcomes Associated With Surgical Site Infection and Patient Outcomes in Low- and Middle-Income Countries. Cureus. Cureus, Inc; 2023.

6 Lathan R., et al. Lathan R, Daysley H, Ravindhran B, Lim A, Cutteridge J, Sidapra M, et al. Environmental and financial cost of surgical-site infection by severity after lower limb vascular surgery. Vol. 9, BJS open. 2025.

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