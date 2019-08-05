Simon Michaels joins Ankura as its First Chairman of EMEA and APAC Regions

"We are delighted that Simon is joining Ankura and bringing his leadership, foresight, and experience to help achieve our global growth goals and objectives," said Roger Carlile , Chairman and CEO of Ankura. "We created this role of Chairman of EMEA and APAC to bring a greater global focus and emphasize the importance that Ankura places on growing its business in these regions. I look forward to working closely with Simon and having our firm and our clients benefit from his deep strategic and transformational expertise, as we continue to deliver the smart solutions our clients have come to expect from our professionals."

Mr. Michaels brings strong executive leadership and management experience to this newly created role, as well as a depth of expertise. Mr. Michaels spent over 20 years in the Business Restructuring Practice at BDO UK LLP, where he became a Partner, then head of the Business Restructuring practice, followed by eight years as BDO's UK Managing Partner and a member of the Board of Directors of BDO International. Most recently, Mr. Michaels led BDO's Corporate Advisory Practice, where he worked with investors and management teams to provide hands on strategic and business transformation advice at critical stages of a company life-cycle. Mr. Michaels has a deep understanding of the professional services market in the EMEA and APAC regions, as well as direct client-service experiences in a number of the services Ankura provides its clients.

"I am thrilled to be joining such a well-regarded and talented team here at Ankura and to be working with some of the best and brightest in the industry. Ankura's culture of collaboration and collective success is an incredible asset that will enable the firm to succeed and lead in our chosen markets," said Mr. Michaels. "Ankura provides senior-level service and expertise to clients internationally, and I look forward to leveraging my past executive experience and direct understanding of the professional services markets in the EMEA and APAC regions to enable Ankura's continued growth and success."

The business advisory market is undergoing unprecedented change with developments in regulation, technology and data and a shifting macro-economic landscape. "Against this backdrop, Ankura's deep skills, increasing scale, financial resources and independence put it in a strong position to continue to recruit and retain the best talent and service existing and new clients," Mr. Michaels continued.

About Ankura

Ankura is a business advisory and expert services firm defined by HOW we solve challenges. Whether a client is facing an immediate business challenge, trying to increase the value of their company or protect against future risks, Ankura designs, develops, and executes tailored solutions by assembling the right combination of expertise. We build on this experience with every case, client, and situation, collaborating to create innovative, customized solutions, and strategies designed for today's ever-changing business environment. This gives our clients unparalleled insight and experience across a wide range of economic, governance, and regulatory challenges. At Ankura, we know that collaboration drives results. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956180/Michaels_Simon_BusinessWire_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659817/ankura_Logo.jpg



Related Links

http://www.ankura.com



SOURCE Ankura