Simmons & Simmons launches on PartnerVine

ZURICH, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons & Simmons LLP ("Simmons") launched on PartnerVine today. Simmons is starting with SMCR Academy, an e-learning solution that helps asset management firms in the UK meet their training requirements for the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) Senior Managers & Certification Regime (SMCR).

"We're really excited to be launching the SMCR Academy on PartnerVine," says Lee Curtis, head of Sales at Simmons, "Our products will be a good fit for the platform's passionate community of users. Given the impending deadline requires solo-regulated firms to have trained all conduct staff by 31 March, we believe that this solution is of clear value to the asset management industry."

"Simmons is one of the primary reasons we started PartnerVine," says Jordan Urstadt, CEO of PartnerVine. "They've been delivering extraordinary value with software since their first product was launched in 2007. The best software solutions take years of investment and iteration, and we're thrilled to be scaling with a firm that takes its commitment to quality legal services delivered with software as seriously as we do."

SMCR Academy is an e-learning solution for asset management firms subject to the FCA's Senior Managers & Certification Regime. SMCR Academy's 11 e-learning modules cover both general training on the FCA's Conduct Rules and specific training for individual roles at asset management firms. Role-specific case studies have been based on the experience of Simmons regulatory lawyers to provide realistic training scenarios. The FCA requires solo-regulated firms to confirm compliance with the SMCR training covered by SMCR Academy by 31 March.

Simmons is an international law firm with more than 1,500 lawyers in 23 offices in the major business and financial centres around the globe, and develops its legal products through its subsidiary, Simmons & Simmons Solutions Limited.

About PartnerVine: PartnerVine is where the world's best law firms sell their legal products. PartnerVine helps companies access innovative legal products built by law firms, and law firms sell outside their network. PartnerVine's community is dedicated to legal services delivered with software. PartnerVine has offices in Zurich and New York.

