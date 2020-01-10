SIMCom Shines at International Consumer Electronics Show 2020, Las Vegas

During the show, SIMCom showcased the LTE CAT1 module SIM7600NA and the LTE CAT4 module SIM7600NA-H , both 4G multi-band modules designed for North America. With LCC+LGA package, these two modules support special frequency bands such as B14 (AT&T FirstNet), B71 (T-Mobile), B41 (Sprint) and B13 (Verizon), and several LTE bands covering four operators in North America, with support of mPCIe. Major applications include ridesharing, smart homes, trace & track, fleet management and other IoT industries. At the same time, the AT commands of the modules are compatible with SIM7500/SIM7600 modules.

SIMCom's 5G Modules SIM8200G, SIM8300G-M2, SIM8200EA-M2 were also showcased. These modules are based on Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem platform, and they support standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) network deployment. It is worth emphasizing that data traffic has been opened for SIM8200 and SIM8300 modules on 5G NSA networks and netbooks integrated with SIM8200EA-M2 are now able to reliably connect to a 5G network, marking a full end-to-end data communication capacity of SIMCom 5G modules on NSA networks.

Another highlight is NB modules such as SIM7070G and SIM7080G, which have demonstrated huge potential in water service, gas, battery cars, smoke detection and household appliances.

For more information, visit SIMCom at Booth 2820 for detailed presentations and ever-improving services.

The full text link on SIMCom Website: https://www.simcom.com/mediao/1219-en.html

About SIMCom

SIMCom Wireless Solutions Co.,Ltd, Holding subsidiary of SUNSEA AIOT (002313.SZ), It is global leading Machine-to-Machine (M2M) wireless modules and solutions supplier, Since established in 2002, SIMCom has been fully committed to provide a variety of wireless technology platform modules and terminal level solutions around the world, such as 5G, C-V2X, LPWA, LTE-A, Smart Module, LTE, WCDMA/HSPA(+), GSM/GPRS and GNSS Modules. With total 10,000+ B2B installed-base customer resources, SIMCom focus on active innovation in edge network solutions. SIMCom applications cover smart metering, bike sharing, smart connected cars, smart pay, smart transportation, healthcare, smart city, security, smart agriculture, etc. For more information, you can visit SIMCom's website, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

