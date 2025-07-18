Silver's Surprise Breakout Could Mint the Metal's Biggest Bull Run Since 2011

USA News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group News Commentary – Within the last week, silver crossed the $39 barrier, hitting its highest level since 2011. Now analysts are predicting what could be the summer of silver, for both bullion and mining stocks, as witnessed by recent ETF trends. Despite a more recent pullback, silver's price remains higher than it's been in recent memory, in what some analysts are calling a generational technical breakout. This recent bullish environment is causing the market to start shifting focus to silver miners, including paying closer attention to recent developments from Magma Silver Corp. (TSXV: MGMA) (OTCQB: MAGMF), Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI), Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) (TSX: EDR), MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE: MAG) (TSX: MAG), and Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS).

The real signal for silver may still be ahead, as long-term demand drivers in industrial and green tech sectors continue to build a case for silver miners. Some analysts now believe silver's rally is just getting started. UBS sees $40 silver on the horizon, while others are coming out with bold targets ranging from US$100 to as high as US$130 per ounce.

Magma Silver Corp. (TSXV: MGMA) (OTCQB: MAGMF) has just opened a Lima headquarters and hired a full in‑country team to accelerate its 4,100‑hectare Niñobamba silver‑gold project, a high-potential unmined high‑sulfidation systems.

"Magma has established a first-class operating team in Peru," said Stephen Barley, CEO and Chairman of Magma Silver. "We have successfully created the team in record time, thanks to the guidance of Jeffrey Reeder, our Senior Technical Advisor, and his extensive experience in mining operations in Peru, spanning over 30 years. "

Veteran geologist and mine builder Carlos Agreda Minaya takes over as General Manager, backed by legal counsel Dentons, environmental specialist Ecosoul, and field expert Edgar Leon Choque, all working toward drill permits for the Jorimina and Randypata zones that could arrive this month.

"The establishment of an experienced operations team we can trust will make a significant contribution to our success in Peru," said Stephen Barley, CEO and Chairman of Magma Silver. "Peru is a sophisticated, mining-friendly jurisdiction with detailed regulatory requirements that must be strictly adhered to. The experienced team we are involved with will ensure smooth operations for Magma."

Their goal is a Q3 2025 diamond drill program that finally applies modern 3‑D targeting to ground that majors such as Newmont and AngloGold already spent more than US$10 million testing, returning historic highlight hits like 72.3 metres of 1.19 g/t gold and 130 metres of 87 g/t silver.

Magma controls three contiguous zones — Niñobamba, Randypata, and Jorimina — believed to form part of a single high-sulfidation system. With all claims in good standing through at least June 2026, Magma has full operational control and is preparing for a diamond drill campaign targeted for Q4 2025.

Surface access agreements are already secured for Randypata and Jorimina, and discussions are advancing for Niñobamba. Magma expects to receive drill permits for Jorimina and Randypata as early as this month, while groundwork continues with Alpha IP geophysics, mapping, and sampling across the corridor.

With fewer than 34 million shares outstanding and all claims secure through at least June 2026, Magma Silver is moving from paper plans to on‑the‑ground execution, giving new investors a tightly held shot at a proven but under‑explored system.

Silver was the standout metal for Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) in Q2 2025, as its Caylloma Mine delivered 240,621 ounces on grades of 64 g/t and recoveries above 83%. The mine also turned out 12.9 million pounds of zinc and 8.9 million pounds of lead, bolstering cash flow even as management stays laser‑focused on silver. Caylloma's 9,493 gold‑equivalent ounces form the backbone of Fortuna's 71,229‑ounce consolidated total and leave the operation pacing toward the high end of its annual guidance.

After shedding non‑core assets, the company can channel more capital into Caylloma's underground expansion and near‑mine exploration aimed at lifting future silver tonnage.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) (TSX: EDR) turned out 1,483,736 oz of silver in Q2 2025, a 13% jump year‑over‑year that lifted total output to 2.53 million silver‑equivalent ounces. The gain stems mainly from the newly acquired Kolpa mine, which processed 118,896 t of ore at 111 g/t silver while management fast‑tracks integration work. With Terronera averaging 1,400 t/d late in the quarter, Endeavour has two fresh growth levers to keep silver volumes climbing into 2026.

"We delivered strong and consistent production in the second quarter," said Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver. "The integration of Kolpa is progressing smoothly, with output already trending above initial expectations. At the same time, Terronera continues to move steadily toward commercial production. This is a pivotal time for Endeavour as we build operational momentum and position the Company for meaningful, long-term growth."

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE: MAG) (TSX: MAG) shareholders have approved, by a 99.52% vote, a plan‑of‑arrangement under which Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) will acquire the company for a mix of cash and shares.

"This transaction represents a compelling opportunity for our shareholders, providing an immediate premium and meaningful exposure to Pan American's world-class assets and proven growth strategy," said George Paspalas, President and CEO of MAG. "We are proud of what we've accomplished at MAG, particularly our partnership with Fresnillo which has created extraordinary value at the exceptional Juanicipio mine. Through the acquisition of our interest by Pan American - a respected leader in the global precious metals industry - our shareholders will participate in an exciting future defined by operational excellence, substantial exploration potential, and strong financial stewardship with significant portfolio exposure."

Each holder may choose $20.54 in cash or 0.755 Pan American Silver shares per MAG Silver share, subject to a $500 million cash cap. With 59.03% of shares represented at the July 10 meeting, closing is targeted for the second half of 2025 following final Mexican competition clearance.

"Our acquisition of MAG brings into Pan American's portfolio one of the best silver mines in the world," said Michael Steinmann, President and CEO of Pan American. "This strategic acquisition further solidifies Pan American as a leading Americas-focused silver producer. Together, we bring many decades of operator experience in Mexico and Latin America to the Joint Venture and we are looking forward to a collaborative future and value generation for all shareholders involved."

The transaction rolls MAG Silver's 44% stake in the high‑grade Juanicipio mine into Pan American Silver's portfolio, giving retail investors either an immediate payout or ongoing exposure to a larger silver producer.

