Silverflow Enters the APAC market with speedy Mastercard Go-Live

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silverflow has officially arrived in the Asia Pacific payments market with expedited go-live with Mastercard in Singapore. This announcement comes on the heels of Silverflow signing their first APAC customer.

Combining their extensive expertise and experience and with seamless collaboration, Silverflow and Mastercard were able to achieve technical implementation and certification in a record time of 2 months. Acquirers and merchants in the APAC market will now be able to leverage Silverflow's advanced technologies for more collaborative, quicker, and efficient payment processing.

"With Silverflow's aggressive growth targets, it's a pleasure to partner with Mastercard for such an unprecedented speedy go-live for our APAC-based global digital merchant," said Anne Willem De Vries, CEO of Silverflow, "Our long-standing history and relationship with Mastercard coupled with our team's vast experience and expertise in the payments space has made this possible in an incredibly short amount of time."

Silverflow announced earlier this year the official launch and New York office in the United States. Expansion to APAC is the next step in Silverflow's aggressive growth plans. Silverflow and Mastercard will continue to partner around the globe to offer customers the most innovative technology and payment solutions.

About Mastercard

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart, and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships, and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments, and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

About Silverflow

Silverflow is a new kind of payment processing platform designed for today's payment needs and fit for the future. A cloud-native solution with a single API to the card networks. One platform with one connection. Reducing cost and complexity, easy to use, data-rich, Silverflow frees you to innovate.