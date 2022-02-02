Silo Wellness Inc signs distribution deal with Flawless CBD for functional mushroom products

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silo Wellness Inc (CNSX: SILO) has signed a distribution deal with UK based Flawless CBD Distribution to distribute the Marley one Brand across the UK. The Marley one brand is a range of functional mushroom products, which are 100% natural and nonpsychedelic, created under the Bob Marley brand. "We have seen tremendous consumer interest in the Marley One brand, and we are pleased to announce a distribution partner for the all-important UK market," said Douglas K. Gordon, Silo Wellness CEO.

Flawless CBD will distribute the Marley One mushroom line, beginning with the five functional mushroom tinctures, to retailers across the UK. The initial lineup includes five different tinctures, each with a unique health benefit:

One Mind : A coffee-flavored blend of lion's mane and gingko biloba designed to improve focus and cognitive function.

One Flow : A peppermint-flavored blend of cordyceps and ginseng designed to enhance physical endurance and mental function.

One Harmony : A mango-flavored blend of chaga and ginger designed to stimulate gut health and improve digestion.

One Body : A berry-flavored blend of turkey tail and astragalus designed to support immune health.

One Rest: A vanilla-flavored blend of reishi and valerian root designed to help reduce tension and stress and improve quality of sleep.

"The wider goal is to remove the stigma of mushrooms (and marijuana) and to get people to look at these products without all the concerns from preconceived notions. We want to be able to educate our customers with the natural health benefits these products can have without the psychoactive and psychedelic element." Irin Maini (from Flawless CBD) explains.

This coincides with the launch of the Bob Marley 'One Love' Experience Launching tonight at the famed Saatchi Gallery, in Chelsea. The Bob Marley One Love Experience will make its global debut this for a ten-week exhibition before embarking on a multi-city tour. The experience will showcase unseen Marley photographs and memorabilia whilst immersing its audiences on a journey through his lifestyle, passions, influences, and enduring legacy. Fans will be able to venture through the One Love Forest, visit the Soul Shakedown Studio and delve into the multi-sensory experience celebrating one of the world's most beloved and unifying musical figures.

Flawless CBD is a leading distributor of CBD and health and wellness products across the UK, supplying over 5,000 retailers and e-stores in the UK and Europe. Given that the mushrooms are functional, they're also legal to purchase everywhere. Customers will be able to purchase the Marley One tinctures online as well as through retailers across the country.

Contact: Callum Colley, 0116 234 4820

