Silk Road Charm: An Exhibition of Chinese Silk Art Opens in Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 27th, the Silk Road Charm: Chinese Silk Art Exhibition in conjunction with the promotional event highlighting Zhejiang Culture and Tourism in Serbia debuted at the Chinese Cultural Centre in Belgrade. The event, part of an ongoing cultural and artistic exchange, was hosted by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and facilitated in collaboration with the Chinese Cultural Centre in Belgrade and the China National Silk Museum.

The opening ceremony was attended by several important dignitaries, among them:

Xu Wenguang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee and Executive Vice Governor of Zhejiang Province ;

; Lav Pajkić, State Secretary of the Ministry of Labour, Employment, Veteran and Social Policy of the Republic of Serbia;

Mina Zirojević, Assistant Minister of Education of the Government of Serbia;

Tang Dasheng, Cultural Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Serbia;

Wang Yanliang, Director of the Chinese Cultural Centre in Belgrade ;

; Vesna Raca-Radisavljevic, Deputy Director at the National Tourism Organisation of Serbia;

Xu Peng , First-Class Inspector of the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism;

, First-Class Inspector of the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism; Chen Haitao, Deputy Director and First-Class Inspector of the Zhejiang Provincial Development and Reform Commission;

Wang Hongwei , Deputy Director of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Zhejiang Provincial People's Government;

, Deputy Director of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Zhejiang Provincial People's Government; Hu Huilei, Vice Chairman of the Zhejiang Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese; and,

Mao Donghui, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the School Committee at the Tourism College of Zhejiang ,

They were joined by some 120 guests representing Serbia's vibrant culture, tourism, education, and media sectors.

The Silk Road Charm: Chinese Silk Art Exhibition is divided into three thematic sections: Silk and the Silk Road, Ancient Chinese Silk Patterns, and Modern Applications. The exhibition not only showcases a vast array of Silk Road culture and ancient silk artifacts but also modern silk creations, highlighting the enduring heritage and evolving innovation of Chinese silk culture and art. The exhibition serves as a bridge for cultural exchange, promoting mutual learning and fostering people-to-people connections between China and Serbia.