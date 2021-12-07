Silicone Sealants Market Size by Revenue to Reach USD 5.5 Billion by 2027 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global silicone sealants market report.

The silicone sealants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2021−2027.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Disruption in the supply chain due to COVID-19 has created shortage of silicone across the globe. The key suppliers of silicone have increased the prices in the range of 5-25% and the number may increase in the coming quarters. Although the situation is expected to normalize by the mid of 2022, it will be the biggest restraint in the growth of the silicone sealant industry.

Due to almost no presence of volatile organic components (VOCs), superior characteristics such as providing flexibility, chemical and moisture resistance, wide temperature operating range, and ease of applications etc., the demand for silicone sealants will increase.

Building and construction emerged as the largest consumer of the silicone sealants. The sector uses RTV silicone sealants and the neutral cure silicone sealants silicone sealants as they absorb highest movements and can easily compensate for the 25-30% joint movement.

Automotive is the 2nd largest market for silicone sealants. The emergence of electric vehicles is a primary reason for a strong forecast for this sector.

The Middle East and Africa will pose a lucrative opportunity for the companies dealing in silicone sealants to invest in. The construction projects that are scheduled in the Saudi Arabia and UAE are focused on major overhaul of these oil dependent economies. While Saudi Arabia is investing billions in its infrastructure development under its vision for 2030, UAE is too investing heavily on development of its infrastructure to reduce dependence on oil.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by sealant composition, application, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors, and 20 other vendors are profiled in the report

Get your sample today!

Silicone Sealants Market – Segmentation

Electrical and electronics will be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Emerging markets in APAC, along with the markets of North America , and Europe will offer a lucrative opportunity given the advances in technology and increased demand for consumer electronics.

, and will offer a lucrative opportunity given the advances in technology and increased demand for consumer electronics. Radiation curing techniques can be employed wherever silicone sealants are compatible substrates. Radiation-curing silicone sealants may represent ultraviolet curing technology or electron beam curing technology, among many others. The global radiation curing silicone sealants market is expected to reach USD 951.64 million by 2027.

by 2027. Silicone marine sealants offer excellent elasticity and insulation between dissimilar substrates. Although COVID-19 had a huge and devastating impact on this industry, the supply chain of various industries is expected to recover in the coming years. The shipbuilding and repair industry will thrive, creating a favorable market for silicone sealants during the forecast period.

Market segmentation by Sealant Composition

RTV

Heat Cured

Radiation-Curing

Pressure Sensitive

Market segmentation by Application

Building & Construction

Automotive & Aerospace

Marine

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Silicone Sealants Market – Dynamics

Silicone sealants are employed for packaging applications due to their inertness and compatibility with food or edible items. Thereby, the other applications segment in the market will aid huge growth opportunities during the forecast period. Developing markets such as India will pose lucrative opportunities for the vendors of silicone sealants. It is estimated that the Indian medical devices market is expected to reach USD 65 billion by 2024. Companies are focusing on various business strategies, such as investing in new product and their research and development and partnerships & mutual agreements to boost their footprint in the global market. 3M manufactures and distributes about 558 products globally under the adhesives and sealants segment. Also, the company owns prominent brands such as Bondo, Scotch, and Scotch-Weld. 3M aims to decarbonize the industry by working toward sustainable development and improving the environmental footprint. Various companies are investing high on R&D to create innovation in the market.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Silicone in Newer Applications

Ease of Property Modification

Rising Demand from APAC

Increasing Usage in Medical and Healthcare Applications

Silicone Sealants Market – Geography

In 2020, construction initiative by the EU focuses on complimenting the strategies of various enterprises to improve the competitiveness, which is expected to boost construction activities and promote the healthy growth of the sector. The building and construction industry in a few regions of Europe will foster the growth of silicone sealants. Europe is a hub for automotive manufacturing and rolls out of several incentives and plans for EVs and hybrid EVs, that will boost the consumption of silicone sealants in the global market. Silicone sealants are crucial for the development of both conventional fossil-fuel-driven vehicles and EVs. Moreover, Europe has replaced China to become the leading EV market across the globe, thereby, the demand for silicone sealants is increasing rapidly in the region. Germany is one of the largest construction industries in Europe and is currently driven by several favorable factors that will aid the growth of the silicone sealants industry.

Market segmentation by Geography

APAC

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Indonesia

Europe

Germany



Russia



France



Italy



UK



Turkey

North America

US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa

Key Vendors

3M

Henkel

H.B. Fuller

Avery Dennison

Momentive

Other Prominent Vendors

Wacker Chemical Corporation

Sika AG

Dow Chemical Company

Master Bond

Bostik

Shin-Etsu

BASF SE

Franklin International

Delo Industrial Adhesives

McCoy Soudal

Elkem

Novagard

Pidilite

Pratley

Otto Chemie

Tremco constructions

Pecora Corporation

KCC corporation

Asian Paints Limited

MAPEI



