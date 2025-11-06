Silicon Quantum Computing Selected by DARPA to Advance into Second Stage of Quantum Benchmarking Initiative

Advancement to second stage of DARPA Quantum Benchmarking Initiative validates promise of Silicon Quantum Computing's in-house manufacturing for building quantum computers using engineered atoms in silicon

SYDNEY, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Quantum Computing (SQC), a leader in quantum computing and quantum machine learning, today announced its selection by the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to progress to the next stage of the Quantum Benchmarking Initiative (QBI). The news follows SQC's award of a DARPA QBI Stage A contract in April 2025.

The QBI assesses the feasibility of building a useful quantum computer by 2033. Successful QBI participants will advance through three stages. Stage A required SQC to provide in-depth description and analysis of their utility-scale quantum computer with a path to near-term realization and where value exceeds costs incurred in development and deployment.

During Stage A, the DARPA team worked closely alongside SQC to rigorously validate SQC's unique and leading approach to building a commercial scale quantum computer within silicon. The key features of the 14|15 platform – in-house atomic precision manufacturing and exceptional qubit quality – helped secure SQC's progression. SQC's mission is to, in a matter of years, deliver quantum computers capable of accurately and efficiently running algorithms that will shift the landscape of global cybersecurity, materials science and artificial intelligence.

Stage B, which begins immediately, will see SQC develop a detailed research and development roadmap through to 2033. This will include technical requirements and highly detailed designs.

SQC's Founder and CEO, Michelle Simmons, said, "DARPA's rigorous process of assessing and validating the different approaches to building quantum computers helps to separate the signal from the noise in our industry."

"We are proud to be selected for Stage B and to have been awarded a next-stage contract. Our ongoing participation in QBI allows us to accelerate the delivery of increasingly useful universal quantum computers, while continuing to deliver value and advantage to customers today through application-specific quantum systems."

The adoption of quantum computing solutions is accelerating across industries. SQC is dedicated to delivering value and advantage to customers today who engage with their atomically engineered Quantum Machine Learning chips, and their universal quantum computing systems that have demonstrated world leading algorithmic fidelity.

"SQC's in-house manufacturing of atoms engineered with atomic precision in silicon continues to pay dividends. With DARPA's scientific recognition and wider customer results SQC will continue to bring the quantum future closer." added SQC Chair and former ARM CEO Simon Segars.

About Silicon Quantum Computing

Silicon Quantum Computing (SQC) is at the forefront of global efforts to build a commercial-scale quantum computer.

SQC uses machines and processes that allow them to see and control matter atom-by-atom. This ultra-precise approach is crucial to realising the quantum future and has already resulted in the company achieving the highest reported fidelities on quantum algorithms of any company. Owning their QPU manufacturing also means that SQC can design, produce and test new designs every week alongside delivering quantum machine learning and quantum chemical simulation systems today.

For more information, visit www.sqc.com.au