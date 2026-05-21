Silicon Photonics Market Size Forecast at USD 9.6 Billion by 2030 | Wissen Research

SHERIDAN, Wyo., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global silicon photonics market is projected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2025 to USD 9.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 28% during the forecast period (2026–2030), according to a new study by Wissen Research.

The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI), hyperscale data centers, and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads is accelerating demand for silicon photonics technologies capable of delivering ultra-high-speed data transmission with lower power consumption and reduced latency. As conventional copper interconnects face bandwidth and energy efficiency limitations, cloud service providers and semiconductor companies are increasingly adopting silicon photonics-based optical transceivers and co-packaged optics for data center networking applications.

According to Mayur Jain, Research Expert at Wissen Research, "Continuous advancements in CMOS-compatible photonic integration, wafer-scale manufacturing, and optical I/O architectures are further enabling cost-effective deployment of silicon photonics across telecommunications, AI clusters, and next-generation computing infrastructure."

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Technology Advancements Reshaping the Silicon Photonics Market through Photonic Integrated Circuits

New developments in photonic integrated circuits (PICs) , co-packaged optics (CPO) , and heterogeneous integration techniques are driving faster and energy-efficient communication systems.

, , and heterogeneous integration techniques are driving faster and energy-efficient communication systems. Semiconductor companies are integrating lasers, modulators, photodetectors, and optical interconnections on silicon substrates using CMOS-compatible process technologies , improving scalability and reducing production costs.

, improving scalability and reducing production costs. Optical transceiver technology is advancing with 400G, 800G, and emerging 1.6T speed optical interconnect solutions.

optical interconnect solutions. These advancements are addressing growing bandwidth demands across AI-powered data centers, cloud computing platforms, and high-performance computing systems.

Key Market Drivers for the Silicon Photonics Market:

Rapid growth in hyperscale data centers and cloud computing infrastructure is driving demand for high-speed optical interconnects.

Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads is accelerating the need for low-latency, high-bandwidth data transmission technologies.

Expansion of 5G networks and telecom infrastructure is boosting deployment of silicon photonics-based optical transceivers and communication modules.

Rising power consumption and bandwidth limitations of traditional copper interconnects are encouraging the transition toward optical communication solutions.

Advancements in CMOS-compatible manufacturing processes are improving scalability and reducing production costs of photonic integrated circuits (PICs).

Growing investments by semiconductor and cloud technology companies in co-packaged optics and optical I/O technologies are supporting market expansion.

Market Challenges and Barriers in the Global Silicon Photonics Industry

The main problem of the silicon photonics industry is the difficulty in the creation of an optical-electronic structure based on silicon with high performance and stability of operation during operation. Effective implementation of lasers, modulators, and photodetectors often entails the application of heterogeneous materials (such as indium phosphide). In addition, packaging and testing of photonic integrated circuits is complicated by technical factors, such as the creation of high-speed optical transceivers intended for use in AI data centers and telecommunications networks.

At the same time, the high cost of manufacturing and infrastructure for silicon photonics can be seen as one of the significant factors that inhibit its large-scale adoption by many small and medium semiconductor firms. The necessity for capital-intensive technologies such as high-tech fabrication, packaging solutions, testing, and the absence of standardization limit economies of scale in the industry.

Moreover, silicon photonics faces issues related to energy consumption and heat management, becoming critical as the transmission speeds of light waves reach 800G and 1.6T in optical interconnects. At the same time, competition with other optical communication technology solutions, material sourcing limitations, and other factors complicate silicon photonics' development.

Recent Strategic Developments in the Silicon Photonics Market

The deals being struck across the industry tell a clear story — companies are expanding their silicon photonics portfolios through advanced photonic integrated circuits (PICs), optical interconnects, and co-packaged optics solutions, increasingly through partnerships rather than solo efforts.

In March 2026, NVIDIA announced multiyear strategic agreements with Lumentum Holdings Inc. to accelerate innovation in advanced optics technologies, including research and development, to enable next-generation AI infrastructure and systems designs.

In January 2026, Tower Semiconductor and LightIC Technologies announced a strategic collaboration leveraging Tower's mature silicon photonics platform to support LightIC's Frequency-Modulated Continuous-Wave (FMCW) LiDAR products, including the Lark™ long-range automotive LiDAR and the FR60™ compact LiDAR for robotics and Physical AI applications.

Key Insights from Silicon Photonics Market Analysis

The fast-paced growth of AI infrastructure, hyperscale data centers, and HPC is leading to a surge in the demand for silicon photonics-enabled optical interconnects.

Data center operators are now opting for 400G and 800G optical transceivers to cope with their ever-growing need for bandwidth and reduce latency.

CPO and PIC have become crucial enablers for enhancing energy efficiency and improving data transmission performance.

Scalable production of silicon photonics devices and lower integration and fabrication costs are becoming possible thanks to CMOS-compatible technology.

Telecom providers are speeding up the implementation of silicon photonics products to facilitate 5G networking and fiber-optic communications.

The United States continues to lead the market on account of significant investments in cloud computing, semiconductor advancements, and AI-powered data centers, while APAC has emerged as an attractive growth market owing to the rapid expansion of telecom infrastructure and semiconductor fabrication capabilities.

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Key Players in the Silicon Photonics Market

Leading companies in the silicon photonics market are focusing on product innovation, strategic collaborations, and expanding health-focused capabilities to strengthen their competitive position.

Company Key Focus Area Cisco Systems, Inc. Data center networking and silicon photonics-based optical interconnects Intel Corporation Silicon photonics transceivers and co-packaged optics for AI data centers MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. Optical networking components and high-speed photonic semiconductor solutions GlobalFoundries Inc. Silicon photonics foundry services and photonic integrated circuit manufacturing Lumentum Holdings Inc. Optical communication lasers, transceivers, and photonic networking solutions Marvell Technology, Inc. Electro-optics DSPs and cloud data center optical connectivity solutions Coherent Corporation Photonic components, optical modules, and high-speed interconnect technologies IBM Silicon photonics research and optical I/O technologies for AI computing STMicroelectronics Integrated photonics and silicon-based optical sensing technologies Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited Silicon photonics sensing platforms and integrated optical chip solutions

Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities in the Silicon Photonics Market

North America is the leading contributor to the global silicon photonics market, owing to substantial investments in hyperscale data centers, AI infrastructure, cloud computing, and advanced semiconductor devices. Due to the availability of leading players such as technology companies, semiconductor companies, and optical network companies in the U.S., the adoption rate of silicon photonics optical transceivers, co-packaging solutions, and photonic integrated circuits (PICs) is expected to increase within the region. The deployment of AI clusters and HPC systems will also contribute to regional market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to the fast-growing telecommunications infrastructure, semiconductor industry, and data center constructions in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and India. The government's initiative to develop semiconductor fabrication capabilities, rapid 5G rollout, and cloud computing are likely to create ample growth prospects for silicon photonics adoption in the Asia-Pacific region.

Growth remains constant in Europe due to the presence of research in photonic technology, increased investments in high speed communication infrastructure, and significant emphasis on energy-efficient computing infrastructure. Germany, France, and the Netherlands are among the nations contributing to innovations in silicon photonics via research in semiconductors and photonics.

Latin America and MEA have emerged as the new growth regions as a result of increasing demand for high speed internet connectivity alongside digital transformation and advancements in telecom infrastructures. Growth in the number of data centers across the region as well as increased use of cloud services would provide growth avenues for silicon photonics technology in this region.

Components & End Users Insights

Silicon Photonics Optical Interconnects held the largest share in terms of product segments in the global silicon photonics market during the forecast period (2026-2030). This was mainly owing to the rising demand for silicon photonics optical interconnects from the increasing volume of data traffic owing to AI, cloud computing, and hyperscale data centers. Silicon photonics optical interconnects offer much higher bandwidth density, latency reduction, and energy efficiency as opposed to copper interconnects, which make them essential for future networking infrastructure. The trend of adopting next-gen optical transceivers of 400G, 800G, and upcoming 1.6T optical transceiver technologies is driving the growth in the adoption of optical interconnect technologies.

The growth rate of data centers and HPC applications is anticipated to be highest amongst all end users in the silicon photonics market over the forecast period (2026–2030). The escalating demand for ultrafast low-power communications arising from the need for processing capabilities required by generative AI models, machine learning operations, and massive cloud computing platforms is fuelling the momentum in favor of silicon photonics. There is a growing trend among hyperscale data centers to utilize silicon photonics solutions to alleviate issues related to bandwidth limits and high-power consumption of conventional electrical interconnects.

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Market Segmentation Snapshot

The global silicon photonics market is segmented across products, components, end users and regions:

• By Product Type:

Transceivers

Variable Optical Attenuators

Switches

Cables

Sensors

• By Component:

Lasers

Modulators

Photodetectors

Optical Waveguides

Optical Interconnects

Other Components

By End User Industries:

Data Centres and HPC

Telecommunication

Military, Defence & Aerospace

Medical and Lifesciences

Other End Users

• By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Advances in PICs, CPO, optical transceiver designs, and CMOS-compatible manufacturing techniques have significantly enhanced the capabilities, scalability, and energy efficiency of silicon photonics systems. These developments are driving faster data transfer rates, reduced latencies, and lower power consumption across hyperscale data centers, telecom networks, and high-performance computing applications. As innovations in product design, semiconductor-cloud partnerships, and AI and 5G infrastructure deployments accelerate, the silicon photonics market is well-positioned to offer substantial and sustained growth opportunities for industry participants.

Expert Profile | Mayur Jain, Wissen Research



Mayur Jain is a Research Expert at Wissen Research with multidomain expertise with more than 12+ years of experience in market research industry.

Email: mayur@wissenresearch.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mayur-jain-0190542a/

About Wissen Research

Wissen Research is a global market intelligence and consulting firm specializing in healthcare, life sciences, technology, and emerging industries. The company provides data-driven insights, strategic market analysis, and industry forecasts to help organizations make informed business decisions and identify new growth opportunities across global markets

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