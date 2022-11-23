Silicon Photomultiplier Market to Reach US$ 274.4 Million by 2031 - Transparency Market Research, Inc.

The increasing need for accurate diagnostics in the medical sector is boosting demand for silicon photomultipliers as they help in 3D ranging, recycling, and threat detection

Digital silicon photomultiplier segment earned 68.3% shares in 2021 and emerged dominant owing to high use in multiple imaging systems such as MRI machines, PET diagnostic systems, and X-rays

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global silicon photo multiplier market size is likely to rise at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, 2022 to 2031. These multipliers are capable of directly detecting light to near-infrared from near ultraviolet. Silicon photomultipliers are preferred for use in high precision applications such as medical imaging, handheld and mobile devices, LiDAR, hazard & threat detection, flow cytometry, among others.

As per the recent silicon photomultiplier industry analysis, numerous beneficial features will bode well for the growth of this market in the forecast period. These include high sensitivity, timing performance, immunity to magnetic field, and low voltage operation. The high demand from end user industries such as automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics are projected to aid in expansion of the global silicon photomultiplier market in the forecast period.

The global silicon photomultiplier market is projected to rise from revenue of US$123.7 Mn in 2021 to reach a value of US$ 274.4 Mn by the end of 2031. The increasing adoption of silicon photomultiplier for LiDAR applications in the automotive industry will boost growth of this market in the forecast period. LiDAR is used for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems or ADAS for ensuring driver's safety in automotive industry.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=51168

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Demand for Product Detection will Augment Growth: With the increasing use in automotive industry, there is high demand for imaging and detecting applications in the automotive sector. Besides this, there is the need to check product in terms of technological incompatibility and this propels the demand for silicon photomultipliers in the market.

Key Drivers

The increasing demand for accurate diagnosis is a prime factor aiding in expansion of the global silicon photomultiplier market share. Thus, there is high demand from healthcare industry for multiple applications such as medical imaging, threat detection, LiDAR, and recycling.

The launch of innovative silicon photomultipliers will also help boost the revenue generation for this market during the forecast period. For instance, the C-series of these sensors was launched by Onsemi in September 2021 for it offers an outstanding breakage voltage uniformity of 250mV and provides low dark count rates of 30kHz/mm2. Such initiatives will bode well for the market share in the future.

for it offers an outstanding breakage voltage uniformity of 250mV and provides low dark count rates of 30kHz/mm2. Such initiatives will bode well for the market share in the future. The rapidly growing rate of infrastructural development for radiation monitoring and detection purposes in seaports and along land borders will also help boost the future silicone photomultiplier industry share.

Get discounted prices on your first purchase! Limited-time offer!

Contact our market research expert at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=51168

Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific emerged dominant holding 35.6% share of the global market in 2021. This dominance is attributed to the high sales of motor vehicles in emerging economies such as China , India , and Japan , coupled with the presence of major automobile manufacturers in the region.

emerged dominant holding 35.6% share of the global market in 2021. This dominance is attributed to the high sales of motor vehicles in emerging economies such as , , and , coupled with the presence of major automobile manufacturers in the region. North America earned 28.4% silicon photomultiplier market share in 2021.The growing demand from the defense and aerospace industries are factors augmenting the growth of the future silicon photomultiplier market US.

Key Players

Silicon photomultiplier market manufacturers are engaging in heavy investments on more secure and cost efficient solutions that are both technologically advanced, and will help attract higher revenues in the coming years. There is high demand from both the automotive and healthcare sectors and this will further serve as the key objective of all players.

Some of the key players of the global silicon photomultiplier market include TE Connectivity, Philips, Onsemi, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Fraunhofer IM, Excelitas Technologies Corp., Cremat Inc., CAEN S.p.A., Broadcom Inc., AdvanSiD., and others.

Make an Inquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=51168

Silicon Photomultiplier Market Segmentation

Type

NUV SiPMs

RGB SiPMs

Device Type

Analog SiPMs

Digital SiPMs

Application

LiDAR

Medical Imaging

Hazard & Threat Detection

Gamma Ray Spectroscopy

Handheld and Mobile Devices

Analytical Instrumentation

Others (Opting Sorting, Flow Cytometry, etc.)

Industry Vertical

Automotive

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial

Others (IT & Telecommunication, Oil & Gas, etc.)

Regions

North Americas

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

Countries

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia & CIS

& CIS China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Brazil

Mexico

GCC

South Africa

Electronics and Semiconductors Research Reports

Power GaN Devices Market Size - It is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 40.6% from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 2.5 Bn by the end of 2031

GaN Substrate Industry Progress - The global GaN substrate market is expected to reach US$ 526.3 Mn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2031

GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Expansion - The global GaN semiconductor devices market is expected to reach US$ 19.5 Bn by the end of 2031

Transformer Business Development - The global transformer market is expected to reach US$ 48.11 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031

Process Spectroscopy Market Limitation - The global process spectroscopy market is expected to reach US$ 39.06 Bn by the end of 2031

Silicon Capacitors Market Share - The global silicon capacitors market is expected to reach US$ 2.65 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031

3D Printing in Eyewear Industry Statistics - The global 3D printing in eyewear market is expected to reach US$ 1.76 Bn by the end of 2031

Broadcast Switchers Market Forecast - The global broadcast switchers market is expected to reach US$ 3.32 Bn by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market intelligence company provides syndicated research reports and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research