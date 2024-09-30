Silicon on Insulator Market worth $2.55 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=158

Silicon on Insulator Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 1.29 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 2.55 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By wafer size, wafer type, technology, product, application, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Volatility and susceptibility of SOI-based wafers to damage caused by pressure or stress Key Market Opportunities Use of SOI technology in IoT devices Key Market Drivers Need for technological advancements in consumer electronics

By Wafer Type: FD - SOI segment to account for the largest market share in the forecasted year.

The FD-SOI segment accounted for the largest share of the silicon on insulator market in 2029. The growth of the segment is attributed as it enables low-power operation by minimizing leakage currents, making it highly suitable for energy-efficient applications. The FD-SOI technology can lower the operating voltage in SRAM cells by 100-150 mV, leading to a significant reduction in power consumption (up to 40%) compared to conventional CMOS technologies. The advantages of FD-SOI wafers include low power consumption, less energy consumption, faster operation, less parasitic capacitance, low variability, and reliability. They are more expensive than bulk CMOS wafers but offer improved performance and power efficiency. 300 mm FD-SOI wafers are an alternative to FinFET technology.

By Product: MEMS devices accounted for the largest market share in the forecasted year.

MEMS devices hold the largest share of the silicon on insulator market in 2029. SOI technology allows for the miniaturization of MEMS devices without compromising their functionality. This miniaturization is essential to meet space and power requirements, specifically in the consumer electronics industry, automotive, and medical devices industries. The low power consumption is mainly due to the thinner silicon layer used in SOI substrates, especially critical to battery-powered MEMS devices. Further, thick SOI-based MEMS are deployed in accelerometers, gyroscopes, RF, and optical MEMS devices. MEMS devices using SOI are more reliable and compact in size and can execute high-speed operations. The SOI technology is superior in thermal management this is because the insulating layer helps in the management of heat that is produced in the MEMS devices when in use.

By Region: Asia Pacific region is accounted for the largest market share in the forecasted year.

The Asia Pacific region is accounted for the largest share of the silicon on insulator industry in 2029. This market has experienced sustainable growth from increased market demand and adoption of various consumer electronics goods including smart handheld devices including Smartphone's, tablets, laptops, and smart wearable gadgets. The emergence of new generation networks, in particular, 5G/6G networks requires such devices that meet the following requirements: high speed and energy efficiency. Therefore, the SOI technology has better performance in RF communication compared to other circuits and consume less power making them ideal to be used in 5G networks. In addition, some of these market players have also been investing more in this area and expanding their semiconductor foundry as well as wafer manufacturing capacity in the same region, there is an increase in the Asia Pacific SOI market.

Key Players-

The key companies that offer silicon on insulator companies include SOITEC (France), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), GlobalWafers (Taiwan), SUMCO Corporation (Japan), Shanghai Simgui Technology Co., Ltd. (China).

