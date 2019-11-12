Siklu Announces the Terragraph Product Family

Siklu, with more than 80,000 mmWave units sold and more than 225 Smart City deployments, is recognized as the most experienced mmWave vendor in the rapidly-growing Gigabit Wireless Access sector. Siklu's Terragraph product line represents the company's third-generation 60GHz multipoint solutions. Coupled with their extensive line of point-to-point E-Band (70/80GHz) and 60GHz point-to-point and multipoint products, Siklu also offers a complete line of advanced software applications for planning, designing, deploying, and operating extensive Fixed 5G and Smart City mmWave networks.

"We are excited about bringing to the TG ecosystem our wealth of experience in building and deploying large-scale mmWave networks," said Ronen Ben-Hamou, CEO of Siklu. "This announcement represents a substantial acceleration of the introduction of our TG, 60GHz Fixed 5G systems and brings Gigabit-speed connectivity to data-impoverished communities across the globe."

With this accelerated plan, Siklu expects to be in initial field trials in Q1 and commercial deployments in by mid-year 2020, continuing its leadership in Fixed 5G mmWave with the largest portfolio of solutions on the market.

About Siklu

Siklu delivers multi-gigabit wireless fiber connectivity in urban, suburban, and rural areas. Operating in the mmWave bands, Siklu's wireless solutions are used by leading service providers and system integrators to provide 5G Gigabit Wireless Access services. In addition, Siklu solutions are ideal for Smart City projects requiring extra capacity such as video security, Wi-Fi backhaul, and municipal network connectivity all over one network. Tens of thousands of SIKLU carrier-grade systems are delivering interference-free performance worldwide. Easily installed on street-fixtures or rooftops, these radios have been proven to be the ideal solution for networks requiring fast and simple deployment of secure, wireless fiber. www.siklu.com.

