Siklu Announces Changes in Senior Management Team

"Both Alex and Oded are ready to assume key leadership roles at Siklu, and we are confident in their abilities to excel and help Siklu maximize its potential across all of our geographies" said Ronen Ben-Hamou, CEO of Siklu. "Since joining the company in 2015, Alex has led the charge in building relationships with customers and partners throughout the Americas in his role as VP and GM Americas and opening new markets for us globally, such as in the physical security and smart city networks sector. Over the last 13 years, Oded has served multiple roles, most recently as Director of Global Business Development where he focused on developing strategic partnerships with Tier 1 Telecom Operators and has helped the company grow in several key markets, including APAC and DACH."

Going forward, Mr. Doorduyn, based in Southern California, will oversee all sales globally as well as continue in his previous role as VP & GM Americas, plus all marketing activities for the company.

Mr. Ovadia, based in Petah Tikva, Israel, will have responsibility for all sales globally as well as the Global Services team, reporting to Alex Doorduyn.

Siklu delivers multi-Gigabit "wireless fiber" connectivity in urban, suburban, and rural areas. Operating in the millimeter wave bands, Siklu's wireless solutions are used by leading service providers and system integrators to provide 5G Gigabit Wireless Access services. In addition, Siklu solutions are ideal for Smart City projects requiring extra capacity such as video security, Wi-Fi backhaul and municipal network connectivity -- all running over one network. Thousands of carrier-grade systems are delivering interference-free performance worldwide. Easily installed on street-fixtures or rooftops, these radios have been proven to be the ideal solution for networks requiring fast and simple deployment of secure, wireless fiber. www.siklu.com.

