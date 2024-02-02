Sihoo Launches Its Breakthrough Doro S300 Chair with the "Defy Gravity With Sihoo" Campaign

Leading Ergonomic Chair Offers "Gravity-Defying" Comfort; Campaign Features Exciting Prizes

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sihoo, a global leader in ergonomic furniture renowned for its popular and hot-selling ergonomic chairs, has unveiled its latest Doro S300, designed to offer breakthrough comfort that seems to defy gravity. Alongside, Sihoo has initiated the "Defy Gravity With Sihoo" campaign, offering valuable prizes.

The Doro S300: Defying Gravity, Redefining Comfort

At the core of the Doro S300 chair is its "Anti-Gravity Mechanism," featuring aerospace-grade glass fiber plates, a breakthrough in the industry, allowing the user to recline smoothly, stop at any angle, and return to an upright position effortlessly. Additionally, the four-axis linkage of the mechanism synchronizes the seat cushion with the backrest when the user reclines, providing coordinated and comprehensive support for the body. This combination creates a sensation of weightlessness and deep relaxation, hence the term "gravity-defying" comfort.

Key Features of the Doro S300:

"Anti-Gravity Mechanism" for "gravity-defying" comfort.

Dual dynamic lumbar support adjustable from 90° to 105° for diverse body shapes.

Four-axis linkage for coordinated body support.

Independent backrest adjustment for optimal shoulder and lower back support.

Italian velvet and DuPont TPEE mesh material for superior softness.

Shock-absorbing suspension system with four springs.

Innovative 6D coordinated armrests.

Winner of the German Design Award 2023.

Price and Availability

The Sihoo Doro S300 chair is now available for pre-order on the official Sihoo website. Customers can secure a significant $139.99 discount by paying a $6.99 pre-order fee. The black variant costs $666.99 in total, and the white variant costs $676.99. The first batch will ship around late February.

Introducing the Doro S100

Sihoo also offers the more budget-friendly Doro S100 model, featuring a similar design and support, currently discounted at $359.99.

Sihoo Launches the "Defy Gravity With Sihoo" Campaign with Exciting Prizes

Alongside the Doro S300 launch, Sihoo presents the "Defy Gravity With Sihoo" campaign, during which users can enjoy an exclusive discount when pre-ordering the Doro S300 and participate in activities to win valuable rewards, including free Doro S300 chairs, Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen), $1000 cash, and more.

About Sihoo

Sihoo, a leading expert in ergonomic furniture, has been providing seating solutions for over 12 years. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and households worldwide, Sihoo chairs are available in over 100 countries.

For more information, visit www.sihoooffice.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2332064/Sihoo_S300_Launch.jpg