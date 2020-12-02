Signifyd Named Market Leader by Frost & Sullivan for Dominating eCommerce Fraud Prevention with an Exceptional Consumer Experience

"The Signifyd Commerce Network includes thousands of merchants shipping products across 100+ countries, sharing transactional and behavioral data, as well as best practices," said Vikrant Gandhi Industry Research Director at Frost & Sullivan. "Its three-point strategy has helped the company effectively address customer requirements in the mid-market and enterprise segments."

The company recently introduced the next-generation Signifyd Commerce Protection Platform™ designed to deliver a full spectrum of innovative fraud prevention capabilities. With unique benefits such as reduced declines, elastic capacity, chargeback management, and consumer abuse prevention for larger enterprises, Signified continues to deliver maximum value to its enterprise customers.

Signifyd remains focused on helping online retailers deliver friction-free, personalized, and smart shopping experiences to consumers. However, its biggest differentiator is its core philosophy, which is to empower"Fearless Commerce" by enabling customers to eliminate friction in the consumer buying experience. Its key solutions, including Revenue Protection, Abuse Prevention and Payments Compliance, have greatly helped its customers increase revenue and customer lifetime value.

"The rising retailer demand for customizable guaranteed fraud prevention is expected to translate to greater opportunities for Signifyd," noted Gandhi. "Newly introduced business policy management and authorization optimization products will further allow it to tap into the enterprise fraud prevention markets and achieve long-term growth."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

