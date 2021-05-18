Significant Rise in Expenditures to Improve the Aesthetic Appeal of the Face spells Growth in Dermal Fillers Market, Product Innovations to Increase the Longevity of Effect of Fillers to Amplify Demand, TMR

- Escalating number of skin clinics served by dermatologists, skin experts provide ample growth opportunities for dermal fillers market

ALBANY, N.Y., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dermal fillers have come a long way today, from what they were from their first appearance more than 40 years ago. The debut of dermal fillers in 1970s is a consequence of adequate research and testing of animal collagens for use on humans, following which collagen injections and implants were introduced. Among the first used collagen, bovine collagen - the one derived from cows was specifically the one that was used as fillers. Bovine collagen, however, due to their foreign nature required a sensitivity test to make sure the human body could tolerate and did not cause an allergic reaction.

In fact, until the early 2000s, bovine collagen as well as some human collagen fibers were used. At this time, FDA approval for the use of hyaluronic acid changed the scenario for dermal fillers. The longer lasting virtue of hyaluronic acid than collagen fibers made them an instant fame and success.

Today, there are many types of dermal fillers, including some semi-synthetic ones.

Meanwhile, administer of, and later, mixing of a numbing agent during injecting dermal fillers to subside pain is said to be a major advance in dermal fillers. Besides the makeup, the procedure in which dermal fillers are injected is another big advancement in the lucrative cosmetic surgery sector. This substantiates emergence of an exclusive dermal fillers market which was valued at US$ 2,584.9 Mn in 2017.

Dermal Fillers Market – Key Findings of the Report

Rising Fad of Facial Line Correction Treatments Paints Strokes of Growth

The high association of appearance of facial lines with aging is leading to the rising fad for correction of facial lines. Individuals of various age groups from young adults to middle-aged and senior citizens, of various race, both men and women display demand for facial line correction treatments for volume restoration of the face. To promote these treatments, manufacturers of dermal filler products, cosmetic experts rope in celebrities to influence customers to go for these treatments.

Hyaluronic Acid Segment to Continue Display Robust Growth

The vast use of hyaluronic acid for, which accounts for more than 60% of dermal filler procedures carried out globally manifests growth in the hyaluronic acid segment of the dermal fillers market. According to data from the International Society of Plastic Surgeons, more than 3, 298, 266 hyaluronic acid dermal filler procedures are carried out annually. Consistent advancements in dermal fillers, in particular hyaluronic acid type has led to the development of new types of hyaluronic acid dermal fillers that vary in terms of concentration and degree of crosslinking. These new type of dermal fillers have the attribute to increase the longevity of the filler procedure.

Dermatology Clinics to Witness Robust Growth Rate

Among a slew of end users of dermal fillers, dermatology clinics are expected to witness notable growth rate in the years ahead. Consumer confidence in dermatological consultations for improving the external appearance of the skin is a key factor to spur growth in the dermatology clinics end-use segment of the dermal fillers market.

Dermal Fillers Market –Growth Drivers

Escalating number of skin clinics that are served by skilled surgeons and dermatologists for both medical conditions and cosmetic improvements fuels the dermal fillers market.

Significant rise in expenditure to improve the aesthetic appeal of the skin, face creates demand for dermal fillers.

Dermal Fillers Market – Key Players

Allergan plc

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co.

BioPlus Co. Ltd

SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD

Prollenium Medical Technologies

TEOXANE Laboratories

Sinclair Pharma

Nestle Skin Health

Bioxis Pharmaceuticals

Dr. Korman Laboratories Ltd

Advanced Aesthetics Technologies Inc.

