Significant Positive Shift in the Cell and Gene Therapies in Rare Disorders Market with 35.8% CAGR During the Study Period (2019-2032) Expected by Analysts at DelveInsight

The dynamics of the cell and gene therapies market in rare disorders are anticipated to change as companies across the globe are thoroughly working toward developing new therapeutic options to treat a wide array of indications.

LAS VEGAS, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Cell and Gene Therapies in Rare Disorders Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging cell and gene therapies for various rare disorders, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Cell and Gene Therapies in Rare Disorders Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the cell and gene therapies in rare disorders market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 1.5 billion in 2022.

in 2022. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total prevalent cases of selected indications for cell and gene therapies in rare disorders in the 7MM were approximately 900K in 2022.

in 2022. Leading companies developing novel cell and gene therapies for various rare disorders, such as Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, Fabry disease, Retinitis Pigmentosa, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, and others include Roche, Freeline Therapeutics, Spark Therapeutics, Astellas Gene Therapies, Actus Therapeutics, GenSight Biologics, Coave Therapeutics, Johnson & Johnson, MeiraGTx, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, GenSight Biologics, Nanoscope Therapeutics, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Ocugen, jCyte, ReNeuron, REGENXBIO, Amicus Therapeutics, Pfizer, Sarepta Therapeutics, Capricor Therapeutics, Nippon Shinyaku, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, CRISPR Therapeutics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Editas Medicine, Sangamo Therapeutics, Krystal Biotech, Abeona Therapeutics, Castle Creek Biosciences, Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l., RHEACELL, Ishin Pharma, Anterogen, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical , and others.

, and others. The promising cell and gene therapies for various rare disorders in the pipeline include Giroctocogene fitelparvovec, Dirloctocogene samoparvovec, Fidanacogene elaparvovec, Verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT-180a), FLT190, Isaralgagene civaparvovec (ST-920), 4D-310, SPK-3006, AT845, ACTUS-101, LUMEVOQ (lenadogene nolparvovec), CTx-PDE6b, Botaretigene sparoparvovec, ATGC-501 (laruparetigene zosaparvovec), GS030, MCO-010 (sonpiretigene isteparvovec), 4D-125, OCU400, jCell, RGX-121, AT-GTX-502 (scAAV9.P546.CLN3), PF-06939926, SRP-9001, CAP-1002, NurOwn (MSC-NTF cells), Exagamglogene autotemcel, EDIT-301, BIVV003, VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec), EB-101, D-Fi (dabocemagene autoficel), RV-LAMB3-transduced epidermal stem cells, Allogeneic ABCB5-positive Stem Cells, ISN001, ALLO-ASC-SHEET, DTX301, UX111 (ABO-102), DTX401 (AAV8G6PC), and others.

(FLT-180a), (ST-920), (lenadogene nolparvovec), (laruparetigene zosaparvovec), (sonpiretigene isteparvovec), (scAAV9.P546.CLN3), (MSC-NTF cells), (beremagene geperpavec), (dabocemagene autoficel), (ABO-102), (AAV8G6PC), and others. In July 2022 , the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) released a final evidence report assessing the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for treating beta-thalassemia.

the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) released a final evidence report assessing the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for treating beta-thalassemia. In May 2022 , Orchard Therapeutics reached an agreement with Gesetzliche Krankenversicherung Spitzenverband (GKV-SV), which will result in reimbursed access to LIBMELDY (atidarsagene autotemcel) for all metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD) patients in Germany who fall within the scope of the European marketing authorization.

Cell and Gene Therapies in Rare Disorders Overview

Cell and gene therapies use genes and cells to treat disease. A gene is a unit of DNA containing genetic information passed down from generation to generation. The genome comprises all genes; genes may contain information on observable features such as height or eye color. Many genes contain instructions for RNA or protein molecules that are not visible from the outside but serve crucial tasks in the body's cells. Cells are the building blocks of plants and animals (including humans); they are small functional units that work together to generate organs and tissues. Cell and gene therapy technology is quickly evolving for many different diseases. However, cell and gene treatments are still experimental drugs, and much more study is required before many of these therapies are available to patients worldwide.

Cell and Gene Therapies in Rare Disorders Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 900K prevalent cases of selected indications for cell and gene therapies in rare disorders in the 7MM in 2022.

As per our analysis, the highest prevalent cases from the selected indications for cell and gene therapies in rare disorders were for Retinitis Pigmentosa in the United States, whereas the least cases were reported for Hunter Syndrome in 2022.

The cell and gene therapies in rare disorders market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Shortlisted Indications for Cell and Gene Therapies in Rare Disorders

Total Indication Eligible-wise Cases for Cell and Gene Therapies in Rare Disorders

Indication-wise Treated Cases of Cell and Gene Therapies

Cell and Gene Therapies in Rare Disorders Market Insights

Numerous cell and gene therapies for rare diseases are currently approved in the 7MM, including retinitis pigmentosa (LUXTURNA), beta-thalassemia (ZYNTEGLO), epidermolysis bullosa (JACE), limbal stem cell deficiency (OCURAL), and many others. As per Delveinsight analysis, the total cell and gene therapies in rare disorders market size was around USD 1.5 billion in 2022. According to predictions, the United States will have the largest cell and gene therapies in rare disorders market. ZOLGENSMA produced the highest revenue of roughly USD 1 billion among the 7MM in 2022, while ROCTAVIAN is predicted to take the highest market share by 2032. ROCTAVIAN has received conditional approval in Europe for the treatment of severe hemophilia A. In addition to this approval, BioMarin Pharmaceutical is working to approve the drug in the United States, with a PDUFA target action date of June 30, 2023.

Hemophilia A is predicted to produce the most revenue among the selected indications by 2032, owing to the precedence of existing high treatment cost and expected high cost for emerging therapies along with significant residual unmet need. Gene treatments for Hemophilia A are estimated to earn around USD 6 billion in sales revenue by 2032 in the 7MM. The field of cell and gene therapies for rare indications is expected to rapidly expand in the coming years, as an increasing number of companies submit investigational new drug applications for these treatments each year, along with rising regulatory approval in the United States and Europe. In terms of manufacturing aspects of cell and gene therapies, there will be more competition for contract manufacturing businesses and pharmaceutical/biotechnology firms. The competition for contract manufacturing organization's production capacity will intensify as more companies enter the cell and gene therapy market, possibly driving up manufacturing costs. To ensure pharmaceutical/biotechnology firms can compete or obtain an advantage over competitors, companies may need to invest in manufacturing technologies or acquire companies with manufacturing expertise.

Emerging Cell and Gene Therapies for Hemophilia A and Key Companies

Giroctocogene fitelparvovec: Pfizer/Sangamo Therapeutics

Dirloctocogene samoparvovec: Roche

Emerging Cell and Gene Therapies for Hemophilia B and Key Companies

Fidanacogene elaparvovec: Pfizer/Spark Therapeutics

Verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT-180a): Freeline Therapeutics

Emerging Cell and Gene Therapies for Fabry Disease and Key Companies

FLT190: Freeline Therapeutics

Isaralgagene civaparvovec (ST-920): Sangamo Therapeutics

4D-310: 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Emerging Cell and Gene Therapies for Pompe Disease and Key Companies

SPK-3006: Spark Therapeutics

AT845: Astellas Gene Therapies

ACTUS-101: Actus Therapeutics

Emerging Cell and Gene Therapies for Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy and Key Companies

LUMEVOQ (lenadogene nolparvovec): GenSight Biologics

Emerging Cell and Gene Therapies for Retinitis Pigmentosa and Key Companies

CTx-PDE6b: Coave Therapeutics

Botaretigene sparoparvovec: Johnson & Johnson/ MeiraGTx

ATGC-501 (laruparetigene zosaparvovec): Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

GS030: GenSight Biologics

MCO-010 (sonpiretigene isteparvovec): Nanoscope Therapeutics

4D-125: 4D Molecular Therapeutics

OCU400: Ocugen

jCell: jCyte

Emerging Cell and Gene Therapies for Hunter Syndrome and Key Companies

RGX-121: REGENXBIO

Emerging Cell and Gene Therapies for Batten Disease and Key Companies

AT-GTX-502 (scAAV9.P546.CLN3): Amicus Therapeutics

Emerging Cell and Gene Therapies for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) and Key Companies

PF-06939926: Pfizer

SRP-9001: Sarepta Therapeutics

CAP-1002: Capricor Therapeutics/Nippon Shinyaku

Emerging Cell and Gene Therapies for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and Key Companies

NurOwn (MSC-NTF cells): Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Emerging Cell and Gene Therapies for Beta Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Anemia and Key Companies

Exagamglogene autotemcel: CRISPR Therapeutics/Vertex Pharmaceuticals

EDIT-301: Editas Medicine

BIVV003: Sangamo Therapeutics

Emerging Cell and Gene Therapies for Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa and Key Companies

VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec): Krystal Biotech

EB-101: Abeona Therapeutics

D-Fi (dabocemagene autoficel): Castle Creek Biosciences

RV-LAMB3-transduced epidermal stem cells: Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l.

Allogeneic ABCB5-positive Stem Cells: RHEACELL

ISN001: Ishin Pharma

ALLO-ASC-SHEET: Anterogen

Emerging Cell and Gene Therapies for Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency and Key Companies

DTX301: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Emerging Cell and Gene Therapies for Sanfilippo Syndrome Type A and Key Companies

UX111 (ABO-102): Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Emerging Cell and Gene Therapies for Glycogen Storage Disease Type IA and Key Companies

DTX401 (AAV8G6PC): Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Cell and Gene Therapies in Rare Disorders Market Dynamics

The cell and gene therapies in rare disorders market is predicted to grow positively due to an increase in the approval of a growing number of gene therapies and their ease of adoption following approval, the ability to treat a wide range of conditions, an increase in the number of cases, an expected one-time dosing approach, and curative treatment options.

The approval of LIBMELDY, SKYSONA, HOLOCLAR, UPSTAZA, ROCTAVIAN, and other medicines has successfully created regulatory channels for the development of further cell and gene therapies. Companies around the world are working hard to develop new cell and gene therapies options to treat a wide range of indications, such as hemophilia A and B, lysosomal storage disorder (Fabry, Pompe Disease, Danon Disease, MPS I, MPS II, MPS III), neurological disorders (Batten, Parkinson), musculoskeletal disorders (DMD, myotubular myopathy), eye diseases (achromatopsia, limbal stem cell deficiency, retinitis pigmentosa, retinoschisis, age-related macular degeneration, Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy), and other indications such as diabetic macular edema, inborn metabolism disorder (Wilson's disease, Phenylketonuria, OTC deficiency/urea cycle disorders), dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, gangliosidosis, and xerostomia.

Many diseases' treatment landscapes have drastically evolved in the last few years. Companies are now developing cell and gene therapies that will play an important role in the future, particularly in the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The process of defining ideal candidates for given gene therapy and cell therapy will have to wait for the enrolment and long-term follow-up of a sufficient number of study subjects to provide satisfactory clarity regarding its safety and efficacy. In conclusion, the future of cell and gene therapy looks optimistic. Several clinical trials have yielded favorable results in terms of safety and efficacy. The findings of these studies motivate additional research into many indications, and the current scenario predicts a positive shift in the cell and gene therapies in rare disorders market for the forecast period.

However, several factors may impede the growth of cell and gene therapies in rare disorders market in the coming years. Despite advances since the enactment of the Orphan Drug Act, people in the United States with rare diseases continue to face challenges to diagnosis, care, and treatment. Moreover, in Europe, a possible crisis with gene treatments for rare diseases is developing, and few companies have withdrawn the drug after failing to get reimbursement in the EU.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Cell and Gene Therapies in Rare Disorders Market CAGR 35.8 % Cell and Gene Therapies in Rare Disorders Market Size in 2022 USD 1.5 Billion Key Cell and Gene Therapies in Rare Disorders Companies Roche, Freeline Therapeutics, Spark Therapeutics, Astellas Gene Therapies, Actus Therapeutics, GenSight Biologics, Coave Therapeutics, Johnson & Johnson, MeiraGTx, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, GenSight Biologics, Nanoscope Therapeutics, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Ocugen, jCyte, ReNeuron, REGENXBIO, Amicus Therapeutics, Pfizer, Sarepta Therapeutics, Capricor Therapeutics, Nippon Shinyaku, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, CRISPR Therapeutics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Editas Medicine, Sangamo Therapeutics, Krystal Biotech, Abeona Therapeutics, Castle Creek Biosciences, Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l., RHEACELL, Ishin Pharma, Anterogen, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and others Key Pipeline Cell and Gene Therapies in Rare Disorders Therapies Giroctocogene fitelparvovec, Dirloctocogene samoparvovec, Fidanacogene elaparvovec, Verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT-180a), FLT190, Isaralgagene civaparvovec (ST-920), 4D-310, SPK-3006, AT845, ACTUS-101, LUMEVOQ (lenadogene nolparvovec), CTx-PDE6b, Botaretigene sparoparvovec, ATGC-501 (laruparetigene zosaparvovec), GS030, MCO-010 (sonpiretigene isteparvovec), 4D-125, OCU400, jCell, RGX-121, AT-GTX-502 (scAAV9.P546.CLN3), PF-06939926, SRP-9001, CAP-1002, NurOwn (MSC-NTF cells), Exagamglogene autotemcel, EDIT-301, BIVV003, VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec), EB-101, D-Fi (dabocemagene autoficel), RV-LAMB3-transduced epidermal stem cells, Allogeneic ABCB5-positive Stem Cells, ISN001, ALLO-ASC-SHEET, DTX301, UX111 (ABO-102), DTX401 (AAV8G6PC), and others

Scope of the Cell and Gene Therapies in Rare Disorders Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Cell and Gene Therapies in Rare Disorders current marketed and emerging therapies

Cell and Gene Therapies in Rare Disorders current marketed and emerging therapies Cell and Gene Therapies in Rare Disorders Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Cell and Gene Therapies in Rare Disorders Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Cell and Gene Therapies in Rare Disorders Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's Views, Analyst's Views, Cell and Gene Therapies in Rare Disorders Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Cell and Gene Therapies in Rare Disorders Market Key Insights 2 Cell and Gene Therapies in Rare Disorders Market Report Introduction 3 Cell and Gene Therapies in Rare Disorders Market Key Highlights from Report 4 Executive Summary of Cell and Gene Therapies in Rare Disorders 5 Key Events: Cell and Gene Therapies in Rare Disorders 6 Cell and Gene Therapies in Rare Disorders Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 7 Cell and Gene Therapies in Rare Disorders Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM 8 Disease Background and Overview of Cell and Gene Therapies in Rare Disorders 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 10 Marketed Cell and Gene Therapies in Rare Disorders 10.1 Key Competitors in Cell and Gene Therapies in Rare Disorders 10.2 Hemophilia A 10.2.1 ROCTAVIAN (valoctocogene roxaparvovec): BioMarin Pharmaceutical 10.3 Hemophilia B 10.3.1 HEMGENIX (etranacogene dezaparvovec): CSL Behring/uniQure 10.4 Retinitis Pigmentosa 10.4.1 LUXTURNA: Sparks Therapeutics (a company of Roche)/ Novartis 10.5 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) 10.5.1 ZOLGENSMA (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi): Novartis (AveXis) 10.6 Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) 10.6.1 LIBMELDY (atidarsagene autotemcel): Orchard Therapeutics 10.7 Limbal Stem Cell Deficiency 10.7.1 HOLOCLAR (Autologous human corneal epithelial cells containing stem cells): Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l. 10.7.2 OCURAL: Japan Tissue Engineering 10.7.3 SAKRACY: Hirosaki Lifescience Innovation 10.7.4 NEPIC (EYE-01M): Japan Tissue Engineering 10.8 Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) 10.8.1 SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel): bluebird bio 10.9 Beta Thalassemia 10.9.1 ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel): bluebird bio 10.1 Aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency 10.10.1 UPSTAZA (Eladocagene exuparvovec): PTC Therapeutics 10.11 Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa 10.11.1 JACE (human epidermal cell sheet): Japan Tissue Engineering 10.12 Severe Combined Immunodeficiency due to Adenosine Deaminase Deficiency (ADA-SCID) 10.12.1 STRIMVELIS: Orchard Therapeutics 11 Emerging Drugs 11.1 Key Competitors 11.2 Hemophilia A 11.2.1 Giroctocogene fitelparvovec: Pfizer/Sangamo Therapeutics 11.2.2 Dirloctocogene samoparvovec: Roche (Spark Therapeutics) 11.3 Hemophilia B 11.3.1 Fidanacogene elaparvovec: Pfizer/Spark Therapeutics 11.3.2 Verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT-180a): Freeline Therapeutics 11.4 Fabry Disease 11.4.1 FLT190: Freeline Therapeutics 11.4.2 Isaralgagene civaparvovec (ST-920): Sangamo Therapeutics 11.4.3 4D-310: 4D Molecular Therapeutics 11.5 Pompe Disease 11.5.1 SPK-3006: Spark Therapeutics (acquired by Roche) 11.5.2 AT845: Astellas Gene Therapies 11.5.3 ACTUS-101: Actus Therapeutics (Acquired by Bayer) 11.6 Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy 11.6.1 LUMEVOQ (lenadogene nolparvovec): GenSight Biologics 11.7 Retinitis Pigmentosa 11.7.1 CTx-PDE6b: Coave Therapeutics 11.7.2 Botaretigene sparoparvovec: Johnson & Johnson/ MeiraGTx 11.7.3 ATGC-501 (laruparetigene zosaparvovec): Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 11.7.4 GS030: GenSight Biologics 11.7.5 MCO-010 (sonpiretigene isteparvovec): Nanoscope Therapeutics 11.7.6 4D-125: 4D Molecular Therapeutics 11.7.7 OCU400: Ocugen 11.7.8 jCell: jCyte 11.7.9 Human Retinal Progenitor Cells (hRPC): ReNeuron 11.8 Hunter Syndrome 11.8.1 RGX-121: REGENXBIO 11.9 Batten Disease 11.9.1 AT-GTX-502 (scAAV9.P546.CLN3): Amicus Therapeutics 11.1 Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) 11.10.1 PF-06939926: Pfizer 11.10.2 SRP-9001: Sarepta Therapeutics 11.10.3 CAP-1002: Capricor Therapeutics/Nippon Shinyaku 11.11 Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) 11.11.1 NurOwn (MSC-NTF cells): Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 11.12 Beta Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Anemia 11.12.1 Exagamglogene autotemcel: CRISPR Therapeutics/Vertex Pharmaceuticals 11.12.2 EDIT-301: Editas Medicine 11.12.3 BIVV003: Sangamo Therapeutics 11.13 Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa 11.13.1 VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec): Krystal Biotech 11.13.2 EB-101: Abeona Therapeutics 11.13.3 D-Fi (dabocemagene autoficel): Castle Creek Biosciences 11.13.4 RV-LAMB3-transduced epidermal stem cells: Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l. 11.13.5 Allogenic ABCB5-positive Stem Cells: RHEACELL 11.13.6 ISN001: Ishin Pharma 11.13.7 ALLO-ASC-SHEET: Anterogen 11.14 Ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency (OTC Deficiency) 11.14.1 DTX301: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 11.15 Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) 11.15.1 UX111 (ABO-102): Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 11.16 Glycogen Storage disease Type IA 11.16.1 DTX401 (AAV8G6PC): Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 12 Cell and Gene Therapies in Rare Disorders: 7MM analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Market Outlook 12.3 Conjoint Analysis 12.4 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 12.5 Indication-wise Market size of Cell and Gene Therapies in Rare Disorders in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of Cell and Gene Therapies in Rare Disorders by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 United States Market Size 12.8 EU4 and the UK Market Size 12.9 Japan Market Size 13 Unmet Needs 14 SWOT Analysis 15 KOL Views 16 Market Access and Reimbursement 17 Appendix 18 DelveInsight Capabilities 19 Disclaimer 20 About DelveInsight

