Signature Systems Introduces DiamondTrack™ Trackout System

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based Signature Systems, a global company that engineers, manufactures and distributes premium composite matting solutions for industrial, stadium, government and event applications, has introduced DiamondTrack™ trackout system, a cost-effective, composite mat alternative to traditional rock construction zone entrances.

DiamondTrack trackout mats feature a distinctive diamond-shaped terrain that delivers unparalleled strength, durability, and effectiveness in sediment dislodgement from vehicle tires as they exit construction zones. DiamondTrack portable mats are virtually maintenance free after installation and do not require frequent replenishment and costly, time-consuming cleanup. DiamondTrack mats eliminate Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP) compliance violations, helping Signature's customers avoid costly fines and can be used as a Best Management Practice (BMP) to meet SWPPP for a Stabilized Construction Exit (SCE).

Each diamond feature on Signature's matting system has a load bearing capacity of 425 PSI and provides 30% more surface area and 12% more perimeter contact area with the base than competing composite trackout mats. With a total crush rating of more than 4 million pounds and a higher flexural modulus, DiamondTrack mats bend significantly without breaking or experiencing permanent deformation, ensuring a long working life.

DiamondTrack trackout system can be easily cleaned and reused on multiple job sites for up to 10 years and has a typical payback period within a few projects, providing a quick return on investment. At the end of their life, DiamondTrack mats can be recycled to create new products.

Signature Systems has extensive experience providing a full spectrum of composite matting products for industrial, stadium, government and event applications and has a global sales and distribution footprint that allows it to provide best-in-class installation and field sales support to clients around the world.

About Signature Systems

With global headquarters in Flower Mound, Texas, Signature Systems designs, manufactures and distributes composite matting for industrial, stadium, government and event clients globally. It operates manufacturing, sales and distribution facilities in Orlando and Darlington, U.K. All if its industry-leading composite mats are manufactured in the U.S.A. — including leading brands MegaDeck® HD+, SignaRoad®, DuraDeck®, OmniDeck®, Matrax® and DiamondTrack™.

