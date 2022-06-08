SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE PRESENTS VALUE OF 'TRUE TO FOOD' PHILOSOPHY IN MILAN

Open since 2020, the showroom presents the luxurious offerings of Signature Kitchen Suite, a brand that is creating new trends in built-in kitchen appliances. Admired throughout Europe, the home of built-in appliances, LG's luxurious built-in kitchen solutions combine the company's innovative technologies and passion for food to deliver precise cooking and food preservation as well as next-level style and convenience.

The ultra-premium brand's showroom resembles an elegant, modern art gallery where tradition and innovation come together in effortless harmony. Perfectly complementing the understated design of Signature Kitchen Suite's advanced appliances is a nature-inspired décor by Calvi Brambilla, one of Milan's most esteemed interior design studios. Visitors can see and experience for themselves the unique value of Signature Kitchen Suite and LG's home appliances by exploring the showroom's Food Academy and curated domestic spaces, including the kitchen, living room, bedroom and laundry room.

During Milan Design Week 2022, the showroom will demonstrate the true value of Signature Kitchen Suite products through the True to Food™ Itinerary event – which shows consumers the benefits of a True to Nature lifestyle, where ingredients are kept nature-fresh by LG's latest technologies. Also on offer are cookery courses hosted by Signature Kitchen Suite's food experience director, the noted chef, Andrea Vigna, and storytelling by architect, illustrator and author, Carlo Stanga, as well as appearances by well-known artists and furniture designers. Providing a variety of delicious experiences, the showroom's events convey the importance of proper food storage and preparation, and the passion and dedication Signature Kitchen Suite has for sharing its True to Food philosophy.

"Visitors to our showroom this Milan Design Week will experience the unmatched value and artistry of our ultra-premium brand appliances, and see for themselves how we remain true to creating a better life in all areas of the home," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "We will continue to expand our portfolio of built-in appliances for the European market with high-tech, well-designed products that meet the needs and expectations of the most discerning consumers."

For more information on the Signature Kitchen Suite Showroom in Milan, visit www.signaturekitchensuite.it/it_en/.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ AI. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technolglobal ogies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1835225/SIGNATURE_KITCHEN_SUITE_Milan_Showroom_03.jpg

Photo -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1835226/SIGNATURE_KITCHEN_SUITE_Milan_Showroom_02.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1835227/SIGNATURE_KITCHEN_SUITE_Milan_Showroom_05_resize.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1835228/SIGNATURE_KITCHEN_SUITE_Milan_Showroom_06_resize.jpg

SOURCE LG Electronics, Inc.