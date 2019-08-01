Signant Health Senior Vice President Dr. David Daniel Honored in PharmaVOICE 100

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health (formerly CRF Health and Bracket) today announces that its Senior Vice President, Dr. David Daniel, has been selected by PharmaVOICE as one of the top 100 most inspiring people within the life sciences sector. Dr. Daniel was selected from a large cross section of established professionals in the life sciences industry for his passion to continually improve the way in which science, technology and service interact. This honor swiftly follows another recent mark of distinction for Dr. Daniel, having been co-awarded the 2019 ISCDD Scientific Leadership Award.

A Clinical Professor of Psychiatry from George Washington University, Dr. Daniel is currently Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer at Signant Health, providing overall scientific, clinical and strategic direction for the company's solutions. He formerly served as Medical Director of the NIMH Neuroscience Center at Saint Elizabeth's, Director of Clinical Trials for the Stanley Foundation, and was the founder and President of Global Learning, LLC, which was acquired by United BioSource Corporation in July 2006. Dr. Daniel was a pioneer in the technological development and marketing of on-line rater training for global clinical trials. In addition, he introduced innovations into live rater training contexts that were widely adapted for enhancement of inter-rater reliability. With Signant colleague Dr. Alan Kott, Dr. Daniel was instrumental in the development of Signant's field-leading clinical trial endpoint predictive analytics program.

Mike Nolte, Chief Executive Officer at Signant Health, commented, "David has been instrumental in the recruitment and leadership of an amazing team of CNS experts for the past 13 years, including recognized world authorities in schizophrenia, mood disorders and dementia clinical trial methodology. Since 2004, his team at Signant played a significant role in the clinical approval cycle of most antipsychotic and mood disorder treatments. David is a visionary who is passionate about connecting patients to potentially life-changing therapies through faster and more reliable clinical research."

Dr. Daniel commented, "It is a great honor to be nominated by my peers. The life sciences industry presents many difficult challenges, yet I believe the future success of clinical research lies in linking patients to research directly applicable to their concerns, which can deepen insight with clinical expertise and ultimately help secure longer and more productive lives for families and communities around the world. I am passionate about collaborating with industry leaders, and a combined effort is needed to advance the application and value of electronic modalities in clinical endpoint assessments. Forming alliances within the industry to ensure the ultimate stakeholders – the patients – can benefit in the best way possible is crucial."

Nolte continued, "Biopharmaceutical sponsors continue to face challenges and high risks as the industry struggles with CNS study designs that support breakthrough therapies. David's work continues to address these challenges, developing proven methodologies that improve data quality and monitoring of clinical trials, supported by intelligent eCOA that evaluates data quality in near real time."

Taren Grom, Editor and Cofounder of PharmaVOICE commented, "PharmaVOICE 100 recognizes the most inspirational, motivational, and transformational individuals throughout the life-sciences industry. David's unparalleled knowledge and understanding of data quality in today's clinical trials make him one of the most prominent and exciting technology leaders in his field, championing transformation of the industry. It's clear his passion is to help clients in the life sciences community to succeed in order to positively impact the world at large."

About Signant Health

The best technology succeeds in the background. Signant Health (formerly CRF Health and Bracket) provides solutions that simplify every step of the patient journey to make it easier for people to participate in, and for sites and study teams to run, clinical trials. Signant unites eCOA, eConsent, Patient Engagement, IRT, Clinical Supplies and Endpoint Quality into the industry's most comprehensive patient-centric suite – an evolution built on more than 20 years of proven clinical research technology. Our intense focus on the patient experience, deep therapeutic area expertise and global operational scale enable hundreds of sponsors and CROs (including all Top 20 pharma) to extend the reach of drug development, expand patient opportunities and improve data quality – helping them bring life-changing therapies to our families and communities around the world. Take a significant step toward patient-centricity at signanthealth.com.

CRF Health and Bracket are now Signant Health.

