Signant Health Launches New eCOA Master Class Web Series Taught by Clinical Research Science and Technology Experts

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health today introduced "eCOA Explained," a new Master Class web series designed to elevate the understanding and skills of clinical operations professionals interested in electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA).

The educational and complimentary class launches with three courses and 16 on-demand lessons designed for all levels of eCOA experience, as taught by 13 clinical research science and technology experts. To enroll and start learning, visit www.ecoaexplained.com.

Lessons available now include:

Build Your eCOA Solution

eCOA 101: The Basics ( Jill Platko , PhD)

, PhD) How to Build an eDiary: What's Involved ( Brandy Morneau )

) From Paper to ePRO Measures: Licensing, Migration and Translation (Alex Kalpadakis-Smith, PhD)

How to Make Translations Work for Everyone ( Adina Tapalaga )

) To BYOD or Not to BYOD? ( Bill Byrom , PhD)

, PhD) Complex Diaries: Best Practices and Considerations ( Jill Platko , PhD)

Ensure Successful Operations

Get Going Faster: Accelerate Timelines Without Sacrificing Quality ( Jeffrey Thell )

) EXPERT GUEST: The Site and Participant Perspective (Elan Cohen, PhD – Hassman Research Institute)

Mixing Modes of Data Capture: What to Know ( Bill Byrom , PhD)

, PhD) Regulatory Considerations of eCOA ( Florence Mowlem , PhD)

, PhD) ClinRO Data Reliability: Why, What and How ( Dan DeBonis )

Enhance the Value of eCOA

Data on the Go: Sensors and Wearables ( Bill Byrom , PhD)

, PhD) Using Blinded Data Analytics to Achieve Endpoint Quality ( Todd Everhart , MD)

, MD) Beyond eCOA: Adding eConsent to Your Trial ( Neetu Pundir )

) Keeping Patients Engaged From Enrollment Through Closeout ( Meghan Morgan )

) The Benefits of Combining IRT and eCOA ( Bart Nicholson )

"There is no shortage of excellent webinars and virtual panels in our industry, but eCOA Explained is unique in its ability to take your understanding and skill to the next level with proven best practices, pitfalls to avoid, and actionable advice," said Kristopher Sarajian, Vice President of Marketing at Signant Health. "Rather than a one-and-done event, eCOA Explained is a persistent online learning program that will continue to grow as we add new courses and lessons not only from Signant Health thought leaders, but also from friends and colleagues at sponsors, sites, CROs, and more. The importance of using eCOA to capture trustworthy data in a convenient way for patients around the world has never been more imperative or evident – and by sharing the knowledge we have gained from over 20 years of providing eCOA solutions in an educational and non-promotional way, we hope to advance the conversation and bring the benefits of eCOA to as many patients as possible."

About Signant Health

For more than 20 years, more than 400 sponsors and CROs of all sizes, including all of Top 20 pharma, have trusted Signant Health's patient solutions, clinical supplies platform, and endpoint quality services to capture reliable data, run efficient trials, and uncover meaningful insights. Signant supports patients and sites worldwide by integrating its TrialMax®️ eCOA, eConsent, and patient engagement solutions onto a single device, alongside rapid-deploy IRT and enterprise-wide SmartSupplies®️ drug supply forecasting and inventory management systems – all supported by a dedicated team of scientists, clinicians, and data experts for rater training, quality assurance, and blinded data analytics. Signant Health, a Genstar portfolio company, was created by the merger of industry pioneers CRF Health and Bracket Global in 2018. Transform your clinical trials at signanthealth.com.

