Signant Health Invests for Growth with the Opening of its New Philadelphia-area Office

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health, an industry-leading clinical research technology and solutions company, is proud to announce that it has officially opened a new, leading edge office facility in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. Construction on the new office, which is the largest workplace in Signant Health's global network, completed in February 2020.

Answering strong demand for its patient-centric technology, the new facility represents another significant milestone for the company. The Philadelphia area is rich with diverse talent, and the new location gives Signant the opportunity and capacity to further expand staffing, capabilities, and collaboration with global customers and team members. The site will initially be home to over 600 Signant Health team members and represents the third significant facility investment by the company in the last 12 months.

The office is designed as a modern, integrated workspace that brings teams together, both physically and virtually. Featuring a mix of vibrant and flexible collaboration and connection spaces, Signant Health's values are reflected in its contemporary design features. The goal of the space is to support and reinforce the positive impact Signant Health teams have on customers and on patient lives through the work they do every day. The office is also intended as the technology hub for the global company, featuring connectivity and collaboration solutions to link with the other locations around the world.

The Signant Health team's operational excellence capabilities were evident in their successful collaboration with global real estate advisor Savills, Inc. and their team of Greg Soffian, John Flack & Andrea Borrelli, along with Tony Palomba from architectural firm D2 Groups, IMC Construction, and landlord Spear Street Capital. Together, they created the vision for the space and swiftly brought it to life.

Mike Nolte, CEO of Signant Health, stated, "Moving to our new Blue Bell location marks an important moment for Signant Health. I'm personally very excited as I believe it is a space that allows our teams to more effectively collaborate around innovative ways to support our customers' important work. It reflects our business and cultural aspirations while also bringing together teams that had previously been located in other, space constrained locations in the Philadelphia area.

"IMC Construction was excited to be a partner with Signant Health in helping them achieve their vision," said Robert Cottone, President & CEO, IMC Construction. "Their commitment to collaboration and innovation mirrors IMC's commitment to our clients. Our shared values were a great match for success."

Signant Health's new home is located at 785 Arbor Way, in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

About Signant Health

The best technology succeeds in the background. Signant Health (formerly CRF Health and Bracket) provides solutions that simplify every step of the patient journey to make it easier for people to participate in, and for sites and study teams to run, clinical trials. Signant unites eCOA, eConsent, Patient Engagement, IRT, Clinical Supplies and Endpoint Quality into the industry's most comprehensive patient-centric suite – an evolution built on more than 20 years of proven clinical research technology. Our intense focus on the patient experience, deep therapeutic area expertise and global operational scale enable hundreds of sponsors and CROs (including all Top 20 pharma) to extend the reach of drug development, expand patient opportunities and improve data quality – helping them bring life-changing therapies to our families and communities around the world. Take a significant step toward patient-centricity at signanthealth.com.

CRF Health and Bracket are now Signant Health.

