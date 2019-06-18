Signant Health Experts Share Benefit of Integrating Patient-centric Technology Solutions at Global Life Sciences Annual Forum DIA 2019

Celebrating the new brand launch at DIA, Signant Health (formerly CRF Health and Bracket) will showcase solutions to simplify every step of the patient's journey through clinical research

LONDON AND PHILADELPHIA, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health (formerly CRF Health and Bracket) will provide expert insights at the forthcoming DIA Global Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA., from 23-27 June 2019. Signant will have a significant presence at DIA as the company celebrates its new brand launch with customers and showcases the industry's most comprehensive patient-centric technology suite – simplifying every step of the patient journey through clinical research.

"Although the name Signant Health is new, our expert technology and scientific teams have partnered with sponsors and CROs for over 20 years," commented Mike Nolte, CEO of Signant Health. "Each year, DIA encourages important conversations about advancing research, and our contribution to that dialogue will be a ruthless focus on the patient experience. Our strategy and our team are focused on building solutions from the patient out, delivering speed, efficiency and increased data integrity. That simplicity and clarity extends the reach of drug development, reduces investment and improves data integrity as sponsors and CROs bring life-changing therapies to our families and communities around the world."

Signant Health sessions at DIA 2019, chaired and presented by Bill Byrom, PhD, include:

The Face is a Mirror of the Mind: The Potential of Expression Detection for New Clinical Outcome Measures exploring new insights and potential new clinical endpoints generated via remote video diaries and video interactions with patients. Discussing expression detection and voice acoustics measures, the session will explore additional insights to be gained to assess patient health status and understand more about the effects of treatment. Monday, June 24 - 11:00am

How eConsent will Support Increased Insights and Future Enhancement of Informed Consent Content and Processes reviewing additional insights and value that can be extracted from the metadata associated with eConsent implementations – including richer learnings about reasons participants decline to participate, areas of consenting information that generate the most questions or misunderstandings –to continually improve information delivered and processes around consenting implementation. Tuesday, June 25 - 8:00am

Using Mobile Sensors in Clinical Trials and Evidentiary Considerations for Electronic Submissions shares insights on the current work of the DIA Study Endpoint Community Wearables Group, specifically related to three areas: how to select a clinical endpoint derived from mobile sensor data; how to select a fit for purpose device and provide evidence to support its use; considerations regarding the positioning of endpoints derived from mobile sensor data alongside other clinical endpoints in the endpoint hierarchy. Tuesday, June 25 - 4:15pm



eCOA and Connected Devices for Supporting Oncology Patients in Clinical Trials will be chaired and presented by Brad Sanderson, illustrating past challenges and future opportunities for the use of electronic patient-reported outcomes and wearable technology in the Oncology therapy areas. Tuesday, June 25 - 10:30am

In addition to the expert talks, Signant Health's dedicated team of scientists, clinicians and subject matter experts will be on-hand at the company's booth (1305) to discuss in greater detail clinical research technology and services, to ensure Sponsors and CROs achieve the highest quality endpoint data across a range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, CNS and rare diseases.

For further information on Signant Health please visit online at www.signanthealth.com.

About Signant Health

The best technology succeeds in the background. Signant Health provides solutions that simplify every step of the patient journey to make it easier for people to participate in, and for sites and study teams to run, clinical trials. Signant unites eCOA, eConsent, Patient Engagement, IRT, Clinical Supplies and Endpoint Quality into the industry's most comprehensive patient-centric suite – an evolution built on more than 20 years of proven clinical research technology. Our intense focus on the patient experience, deep therapeutic area expertise and global operational scale enable hundreds of sponsors and CROs (including all Top 20 pharma) to extend the reach of drug development, expand patient opportunities and improve data quality – helping them bring life-changing therapies to our families and communities around the world. Take a significant step toward patient-centricity at signanthealth.com.

CRF Health and Bracket are now Signant Health.

About the Speakers:

Bill Byrom, VP Product Strategy and Innovation, Signant Health

Bill leads product strategy and innovation at CRF Health. He has worked in the Pharmaceutical industry for over 25 years and is the author of over 70 publications and two industry textbooks on ePRO. His recent scientific work includes the use of wearable technology and BYOD eCOA in clinical trials. Bill is an active member of the C-PATH ePRO Consortium and leads a group on wearable technology within DIA's Study Endpoints Community.

Brad Sanderson, Senior Scientific Advisor, Signant Health

Brad is a physiologist and researcher with over 15 years of industry experience. Brad is Senior Scientific Advisor at Signant Health where he leads the Health Outcomes discipline and seeks to advance the company's scientific and technical expertise in eCOA. Previously he was the Director of Scientific Research for Headspace, and prior to this he spent 8 years working across various R&D roles for GSK.

