Signant Health Appoints Paul Drake as Chief Compliance and Security Officer

As part of his duties, Paul will help identify new investments in technology, infrastructure and people to reduce security and privacy risks, ensure accountability around quality and compliance issues, as well as lead certification, audit and other critical efforts.

Paul, who holds a PhD from University of Hull and a Master of Science from Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge, is a Six Sigma Master Black Belt and has some 30 years of experience in security, quality management and data privacy, with 20 years in senior Life Sciences roles. Signant Health selected Paul due to his extensive experience in complex integration work, his ability to build internal IT organizations, and his successes in complex technology infrastructure and change management.

Mike Nolte, CEO of Signant Health said, "Our clients increasingly view data security and privacy as a critical part of their overall quality strategy. While we have made significant steps in these areas, we are dedicated to our customers' quality expectations around protecting their valuable data and assets. Paul was chosen due to his extensive background and expertise in these areas, and as someone who can drive effective and innovative solutions to protect data and other assets that our customers entrust to us."

To learn more about Signant Health visit https://signanthealth.com/ .

About Signant Health

The best technology succeeds in the background. Signant Health (formerly CRF Health and Bracket) provides solutions that simplify every step of the patient journey to make it easier for people to participate in, and for sites and study teams to run, clinical trials. Signant unites eCOA, eConsent, Patient Engagement, IRT, Clinical Supplies and Endpoint Quality into the industry's most comprehensive patient-centric suite – an evolution built on more than 20 years of proven clinical research technology. Our intense focus on the patient experience, deep therapeutic area expertise and global operational scale enable hundreds of sponsors and CROs (including all Top 20 pharma) to extend the reach of drug development, expand patient opportunities and improve data quality – helping them bring life-changing therapies to our families and communities around the world. Take a significant step toward patient-centricity at signanthealth.com.

Contact: media@signanthealth.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1056238/Paul_Drake_Signant_Health.jpg

SOURCE Signant Health