Signant Health Appoints 20-Year Life Sciences Veteran Paul Richmond to Executive Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer

PHILADELPHIA, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health, the leader in evidence generation for modern clinical trials, announced today the appointment of Paul Richmond as Chief Commercial Officer. A life sciences leader with over 20 years' experience working with biopharma, biotech, and contract research organizations (CROs), Paul's deep industry knowledge and expansive clinical network drove the company's decision to select him as its new commercial leader.

Paul Richmond, Chief Commercial Officer, Signant Health

"I am exceptionally pleased to join Signant and lead the commercial team during a time of increased emphasis on the role of emerging biopharma, regulatory focus on patient-reported outcomes, and accelerated adoption of technology throughout the clinical trial lifecycle," said Paul. "Now, more than ever, trial sponsors and CROs look to companies like Signant to ensure data quality through comprehensive and integrated eclinical solutions. Our recent launch of Signant Biotech further expands on a rich history of supporting emerging biopharma companies, complemented by over 30 years of delivering evidence generation solutions for the world's largest pharma organizations and CROs."

Paul joins Signant from global Contract Research Organization (CRO) PPD, where he most recently served as senior vice president, global head of commercial clinical research division. During his 14 years with the PPD group of companies, he held pivotal roles including vice president of biotech as well as business development positions at both PPD and its patient enrollment arm, Accelerated Enrollment Solutions. Paul holds a PhD in organic chemistry from the University of Durham, United Kingdom.

"Having a seasoned industry leader like Paul in the role of chief commercial officer is important not just for Signant, but also for our customer mix of large and small sponsors, and CROs as well," commented Roger Smith, Signant's chief executive officer. "His vast, diverse expertise and deep understanding of the complexities of our industry make him exceptionally well-suited to guide our customers in selecting solutions that are best suited to their protocol, disease area, and evidence generation strategies. Paul fundamentally understands that our customers want solutions that consistently capture high-quality data required for in-trial decisions and regulatory submission. He will be a great partner for them, and we are fortunate to add his caliber to our leadership team."

About Signant Health

Signant Health is the evidence generation company. We are focused on leveraging software, deep therapeutic and scientific knowledge, and operational expertise to consistently capture, aggregate, and reveal quality evidence for clinical studies across traditional, virtual, and hybrid trial models. For more than 20 years, over 600 sponsors and CROs of all sizes – including all Top 20 pharma – have trusted Signant solutions for remote and site-based eCOA, EDC, eConsent, RTSM, supply chain management, and data quality analytics. Learn more at www.signanthealth.com.

Heather Bilinski

media@signanthealth.com

+1 610.400.4141

