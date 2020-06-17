Signals Analytics Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Transformative Business Decisions with its Novel Analytical Platform

"Unlike competitors that offer analytics that require data collection and customization, Signals Analytics delivers a configurable data platform that has already ingested more than 13,000 different data sources. It includes curated taxonomies and more than 100 analytic models, all of which can be adapted to the needs of the business," said Vandana Iyer, Industry Manager. "The company employs a rich NLP core to facilitate contextual research insights that can drive critical business decisions in a more timely and accurate manner. In the pharmaceutical arena, some of the data sources that are harmonized for analysis include clinical trial data, research publications, patents, company profiles, products, and financials; in the consumer goods space the data sources also including e-commerce product listings and reviews, social media, Key Opinion Leaders and more."

Signals Analytics leverages the power of lexico-syntactic and semantic extraction modeling, deep learning, swarm intelligence, synthetic control frameworks, and neural networking concepts, which enable deep and broad coverage of otherwise disconnected data sources. Furthermore, it can efficiently cut the noise from the data repertoire to extract actionable intelligence.

The company has also created a COVID-19 Playbook to help pharmaceutical companies, biotechs, and public health agencies extract key insights to accelerate drug and vaccine development and repurpose existing drugs to combat the virus. All of the insights generated by the platform can be updated by expanding data sources to include more information and obtain insights pertaining to the progress of the clinical trials.

"Signals Analytics has been serving many large pharma companies with its advanced analytics platform and has received a further boost by its association with renowned consumer brands such as Nomad Foods and partners such as Informa and Nielsen," noted Iyer. "Frost & Sullivan applauds Signals Analytics' remarkable business growth and commends its ability to enable transformative business decisions for its rapidly growing client base."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

"We are honored to receive the Enabling Technology Leadership Award for Healthcare Analytics, and thank the Frost & Sullivan analyst team for recognizing our position in the market as drivers of digital transformation and impact when it comes to the way businesses leverage big data," said Gil Sadeh, Co-Founder and CEO of Signals Analytics.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Signals Analytics

With next-generation advanced analytics, Signals Analytics powers the future of market intelligence with the scale and speed of AI. The configurable data platform connects and classifies countless rich, external sources into unified contextual data, and augments analytic applications with unparalleled accuracy and scale. Patented machine learning, NLP and data automation technologies leapfrog traditional approaches of data collection and management to help organizations maximize the impact of advanced analytics and harness the power of external data to drive successful business outcomes. Business users, consumer and market insights teams and data & analytics organizations leverage the platform to surface powerful trends and predictive insights and benefit from business-ready applications and integrations of the data into their business intelligence environments. Trusted by an impressive roster of global brands including Procter & Gamble, Nestle, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer, Roche, Mars and others who experience higher sustainable growth, faster time to insight and other data-driven benefits, Signals Analytics is redefining the world of market intelligence. For more information visit www.signals-analytics.com



