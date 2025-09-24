Signal AI Announces $165 Million Investment Round Led by Battery Ventures to Redefine Risk and Reputation Intelligence

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Signal AI , the leading global risk and reputation intelligence platform, today announced that Battery Ventures, a global, technology-focused investment firm, has agreed to lead a significant growth-equity investment in the company.

Founded in 2013 by CEO David Benigson, Signal AI pioneered the application of AI for identifying overlooked corporate risks within unstructured data. Entrusted by C-Suite clients at more than 650 enterprises, Signal AI serves all major sectors globally, including blue-chip brands like Diageo, NetApp, Volvo, Bloomberg, Uber and more.

Signal AI's category-defining platform proactively detects emerging risks – ranging from regulatory to cyber to supply chain – across both unstructured and proprietary sources. The company's insights empower multiple functions across Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies. With its proprietary AI-powered platform, Signal AI equips risk and communications leaders with predictive decision intelligence to preemptively monitor, measure, and manage their organization's reputation and risk exposure.

By sourcing and analyzing billions of data points across news, regulation, social media, litigation and more, Signal AI enables clients to uncover emerging threats, benchmark their risk and reputation profile against peers, and take decisive action ahead of events that could impact stakeholder trust and enterprise value.

Executives across an array of industries rely on Signal AI's insights. Examples include:

A Hollywood streaming giant surfaces early warning signals about shifting content regulations in new markets, ensuring all productions and investments are compliant.





streaming giant surfaces early warning signals about shifting content regulations in new markets, ensuring all productions and investments are compliant. A global retailer detects potential cyber breaches across social, news and dark web sources, patching vulnerabilities before hackers attack.





A life sciences leader tracks political sentiment and Food and Drug Administration regulatory developments, amplifying the success of a blockbuster drug launch – while managing reputational fallout from a failed clinical trial.





A global bank monitors geopolitical risks in real time, protecting billions in assets by adjusting exposure.





The United Kingdom's government continuously benchmarks reputational risk across agencies and programs, ensuring accountability and preserving the public's trust.

Signal AI's latest product launch, Ask AIQ , is the first agentic AI purpose-built for senior executives to query global risks, simulate scenarios and receive actionable intelligence in real time.

"Our AI platform started in a garage, and evolved to power the world's most complex enterprises," said Signal AI's Benigson. "Partnering with Battery Ventures – a firm with a 40-year track record of innovation – will accelerate our global growth."

Benigson continued, "With technological, operational and financial challenges emerging faster, every executive I meet is asking the same question: 'What's next, and how can I get ahead of it?' Together with Battery, we aim to equip leaders with the deepest, most intuitive way to answer that question. In doing so, we can transform how the most sophisticated companies mitigate risk – and harness opportunity."

"Signal AI has carved out a differentiated and, we feel, highly defensible market position at the intersection of AI, risk and enterprise software," said Collier Searle, a principal at Battery who is joining Signal AI's board. "We're backing an exceptional team with a bold vision to become the central nervous system for risk-aware organizations."

Dave Tabors, a Battery private equity partner who is also joining the company's board, added, "Signal AI's customer traction is extremely impressive and indicates, to us, that the company has hit upon a real pain point in terms of risk management for enterprises today – and that the company is delivering a much-needed, AI-powered solution."

With its investment, Battery will hold a majority stake in Signal AI and will support the founder-led management team to lead the business in its next phase of growth. Existing investors Highland Europe, Mercuri and MMC Ventures will retain minority positions in the business.

The investment will enable Signal AI – which has already executed two successful acquisitions – to conduct strategic M&A that deepen data collection, sector expertise and AI research. The company plans to accelerate its risk intelligence product development, as well as expand its footprint across both the U.S. and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Evercore served as exclusive financial advisor and Wilson Sonsini acted as legal advisor to Signal AI.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and filings.

About Signal AI

Signal AI transforms external data from traditional and social media across 226 markets and 75 languages, providing companies with actionable insights designed to navigate enterprise risk, strengthen reputation, and fuel growth.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2780547/SIGNAL_AI_LOGO.jpg