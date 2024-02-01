SigenStor: Delivering Comprehensive Power Outage Protection for the Netherlands

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsterdam recently grappled with a massive power outage, courtesy of the formidable Storm Isha, leaving a staggering 68,000 households in the dark. The consequences of this widespread disruption rippled through the city, affecting tram lines, traffic lights, and even extending into areas like Sloterdijk.

SigenStor for C&I settings

In an era where our reliance on electricity has never been more pronounced, and extreme weather events are becoming increasingly common, concerns about power security are mounting. Imagine the profound helplessness experienced by these affected households during unexpected blackouts, where even calling the emergency 112 number proves to be a futile gesture, often met with uncertain assistance. Power outages don't merely disrupt daily life; they also deliver a significant blow to business operations. Many enterprises suffered severe losses as their activities ground to a halt during these outages, underscoring the urgency of addressing power interruption challenges.

So, what proactive steps can individuals take to shield themselves against such events? And for business owners, what measures can be implemented to safeguard their operations?

Fortunately, there is a robust solution to safeguard both your family and your business. Sigenergy introduced the groundbreaking SigenStor to the Netherlands last year. SigenStor is a versatile 5-in-1 energy storage system seamlessly integrating PV, energy storage, and EV (electric vehicle) charging.

SigenStor offers two battery options: 5 kWh and 8 kWh capacities. Its modular design allows for the stacking of up to 6 batteries, resulting in an impressive maximum capacity of 48 kWh per device. This scalability also extends seamlessly to commercial settings, where up to 30 devices can be connected, yielding a potential capacity of up to 1440 kWh and accommodating a diverse range of usage scenarios.

Returning to the scenario of a power outage, SigenStor accomplishes a seamless 0 ms switch to backup power supply through the Sigen Energy Gateway, a transition so swift that users won't even notice it. This marks a significant shift in the energy experience compared to traditional solutions, which typically require 2-3 seconds to switch to backup power during an unexpected outage, leading to the shutdown of all home appliances.

For EV owners, SigenStor offers the capability to transform your EV into an additional power source, thanks to its V2X-supported bi-directional charging model. This feature proves especially beneficial in countries like Norway, the Netherlands, or Sweden, where high EV adoption rates make it an ideal solution for coping with emergencies.

SigenStor transcends its role as a dependable energy storage system during emergencies. It leverages advanced AI technology to enhance the energy experience and curtail energy bills. How does it achieve this?

In the Netherlands and Belgium, dynamic electricity pricing is gradually replacing traditional fixed-rate electricity pricing—a positive development. Dynamic pricing can be tailored to individual lifestyles, allowing users to save money while supporting the grid. However, it can also be complex, with prices fluctuating frequently due to factors like weather conditions, grid congestion, and the power generation mix.

This is where AI takes center stage. Sigenergy has embraced cutting-edge AI technology, crafting the industry's first GPT-4 powered energy application, mySigen. By harnessing integrated weather data, the mySigen App harmonizes seamlessly with the ever-evolving electricity rates of utility providers, ensuring users perpetually secure the most competitive deals. When rates dip, users can draw energy from the grid, save it in batteries; tap into stored energy, or even exchange surplus energy with the grid during peak-rate periods.

Thanks to AI's adaptive capabilities, the system continuously monitors power consumption and optimizes the setup, maximizing savings. With an intuitively designed interface, users can effortlessly access comprehensive data, whether through a calendar view or graphical representation, all in real-time, providing invaluable insights into energy conservation. As attested by a local salesperson, one customer achieved the remarkable feat of paying a mere €36 for 600 kWh in a single month through the deployment of SigenStor. The benefits extend not only to homeowners but also to business proprietors.

Sigenergy is boldly expanding its market presence in the Benelux region, forging strategic partnerships with reputable distributors such as Grunasol and Voltixx.

