Sigenergy's ESG Report: Driving Sustainability and Responsible Growth

SHANGHAI, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigenergy, a leading energy innovator, has released its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, highlighting its efforts to combat climate change, advance clean energy technologies, and contribute to a sustainable, low-carbon future.

"Sustainability is a core principle guiding Sigenergy's growth. We are committed to reducing our environmental impact, developing cutting-edge solutions for a cleaner future, and fostering responsibility across our entire value chain," said Tony Xu, Founder and CEO of Sigenergy. "Our ESG strategy is built on innovation, environmental stewardship, and a commitment to our people and communities."

Driving the Global Adoption of Green Energy Solutions

Sigenergy is committed to making clean energy more accessible, efficient, and intelligent. Through cutting-edge technology, the company empowers individuals and businesses to reduce fossil fuel reliance, optimize energy use, and lower carbon emissions.

A key enabler of this transition is SigenStor, a 5-in-1 energy storage system that integrates solar generation, storage, and EV charging. Its AI-driven energy management ensures renewable energy is utilized efficiently, minimizing waste and maximizing environmental benefits.

As of February 2025, Sigenergy had partnered with 99 distributors across more than 60 countries. According to Frost & Sullivan, the company led the market in stackable All-in-One Distributed Energy Storage Systems (DESS) shipments, securing a 24.3% market share. These milestones reinforce Sigenergy's role in accelerating global green energy adoption and driving sustainable economic growth.

Expanding its impact in the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector, Sigenergy is accelerating the deployment of SigenStack—its modular energy storage system for business. Designed for efficiency and scalability, SigenStack enables businesses to achieve greater energy independence while reducing installation complexity and space requirements. By providing adaptable and scalable solutions, Sigenergy helps homes, communities, and businesses reduce grid dependency and accelerate sustainability efforts.

Innovation as the Foundation of Sustainable Progress

Sigenergy's rapid growth is powered by relentless innovation. With over 50% of its workforce dedicated to R&D, the company is continuously pushing the boundaries of renewable energy technology. Its proprietary All-in-One Testing Platform has automated and standardized the R&D process, accelerating product development while ensuring the highest levels of quality and reliability.

Beyond innovation in technology, Sigenergy is redefining industry standards in customer service. Its three-tier service model—combining headquarters, frontline teams, and dedicated service centers—ensures seamless customer support. Through on-site visits, direct consultations, and online community engagement, the company actively incorporates user feedback to refine its solutions. A 2024 customer satisfaction survey revealed that nearly 90% of users and installers rated SigenStor positively, reinforcing Sigenergy's reputation for excellence and reliability.

Building a More Sustainable Future with Concrete Actions

Sigenergy recognizes that climate change presents both risks and responsibilities. Through its risk management framework, the company identifies and mitigates climate-related risks, ensuring resilience in a rapidly evolving energy landscape.

In its ESG report, Sigenergy commits to reducing energy consumption per inverter unit by 5% and per PACK and EV charger unit by 3% in production. It has also set a target to cut per capita CO₂ emissions at its headquarters by 3% by 2025 (compared to 2024). These initiatives underscore the company's proactive efforts to reduce its environmental footprint while improving operational efficiency.

In line with global sustainability standards, Sigenergy has implemented a robust environmental management system. Its factories and global headquarters are both certified to ISO 14001, underscoring its commitment to green manufacturing and responsible business practices.

Sigenergy is driving the future of energy with a relentless focus on innovation and sustainability. By embedding environmental responsibility into its operations, the company contributes to building a cleaner, more efficient world.

