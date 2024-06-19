Sigenergy takes a leap from residential to C&I at Intersolar 2024

MUNICH, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One year after the successful introduction of the residential home storage solution SigenStor at Intersolar/ees 2023, Sigenergy, a leading energy innovator, is set to showcase a comprehensive portfolio for both residential and commercial applications at this year's Intersolar at booth B1.579.

In residential scenarios, the 2023 launched solution, SigenStor, is the 5-in-1 energy storage system that integrates solar, storage and EV charging. Homeowners can choose either 5kWh or 8kWh batteries to configure the system, with flexible configurations up to 48kWh EES. It also supports dynamic electricity tariffs and VPP services. It is the first energy storage system that integrates DC fast charging. With NIO electric vehicles, SigenStor supports bidirectional charging and discharging across China. Sigenergy is currently in talks with EU car brands to test the capabilities of V2X charging.

Sigenergy recently received the prestigious Red Dot Design Award for its AC charging solution: Sigen EV AC Charger, and its SigenStor was nominated for this year's THE Smarter E AWARD.

SigenStor is also an excellent option for smaller C&I projects. With its modular design concept, SigenStor can install 1-6 batteries per stack, providing up to 48kWh EES (8kWh per battery pack). With up to 20 SigenStors connected in parallel, it can provide up to 960kWh battery capacity. SigenStor has been applied to many projects globally, proving its advantages in various settings such as wineries, workshops, nursing homes, and warehouses.

Sigenergy's new energy storage solution for the C&I segment, SigenStack, takes the SigenStor design concept to larger commercial and industrial (C&I) projects. It comprises a hybrid inverter and battery pack. The inverter series offers various power ranges, including 50kW, 60kW, 80kW, 100kW and 110kW, all ready to be connected to the battery. It is the smallest and most compact 110 kW hybrid inverter, offering easy transportation and installation. In line with the Sigenergy philosophy, it features a fully modular design, with each battery module having a capacity of 10.75kWh, allowing for the installation of 4-7 batteries in one stack. By connecting multiple stacks, a single inverter can connect up to 21 battery modules to provide 225kWh capacity. By that, multiple inverters and energy storage systems can be connected for flexible expansion, supporting multi-megawatt projects.

Thanks to its flexible design concept and high protection rate IP66, both SigenStor and the newly launched SigenStack can be installed almost anywhere: indoor, outdoor, may it be a rooftop or a corridor. Integrating the Sigen Energy Gateway, SigenStor can be utilized in all scenarios from on-grid, to micro-grid to off-grid.

About Sigenergy

Sigenergy, founded in 2022 by industry pioneer Tony Xu, focuses on developing cutting-edge home and business energy solutions, with products ranging from energy storage systems to solar inverters and EV chargers. Sigenergy's world-class R&D team of hundreds of top industry experts shares the vision of making the world greener via continuous innovation. With global sales and services, it aims to become its customers' most trusted partner on their journey to a more sustainable future.

