SIGEF Brings Inclusion to Davos and a Supportive Vision for a Smarter Future for the World

Building on its "Together Shaping a Smarter Future" theme, SIGEF will add social innovation and global ethics to the Davos gathering. The event will take place on the morning of the 22nd of January at the Kirchner Museum. It will kick off with a networking breakfast. Four panels will make the program of the event. They will tackle some of the most challenging issues that the global economy is faced with.

Disruptive Technologies, the Future of Finance, the UN Sustainable Development Goals and Women Empowerment are the topics to be debated. "SIGEF has always been tackling the most important global issues and we are thrilled to initiate high-level discussions around them before Davos' qualified audience. In the wake of this new technological age, we aim to contribute to the building of a smarter future for the world as we are bringing together, in their diversity, some of the actors who are leading the positive changes we want to see," says Yonathan Parienti, founder and CEO of Horyou, organizer of SIGEF.

Some of the confirmed SIGEF Speakers include: Ms Karen Wilson, OECD Strategic Partnerships, Ms Katja Iversen, President of Women Deliver, Mr Charles Bendotti, Senior Vice President People & Culture Philip Morris International, Mr Jérôme Perez, Global Head of Sustainability Nespresso, Ms Ann Cairns, Executive Vice Chairman Mastercard, Ms Christine Spite, Tech entrepreneur and WWF Advisor, Dr. Nikolaus S. Lang, Managing Director and Senior Partner at Boston Consulting Group, Mr Xiaochen Zhang, President of FinTech4Good, Mr Adi Mimran, Venture Partner Cyrus AI, Dr Tomabechi, Innovator and Tech entrepreneur, Ms Vera Futorjanski, Innovation Expert and Advisor, Mr Vincent Subilia, Director General, Geneva Chamber of Commerce & Member of the Geneva Parliament, Anna Kletsidou, Head of Social Sustainability & Human Rights at Philip Morris International.

About SIGEF:

The Social Innovation and Global Ethics Forum – SIGEF – is an annual International event organized by Horyou, the Social Network for Social Good and Horyou Foundation. Its previous editions were in Geneva in 2014 and 2015, Marrakesh in 2016 (official side event of the United Nations Conference of the Parties – COP22), Astana in 2017 (concurring with the Future Energy International Expo 2017), Singapore in 2018 and Tokyo in 2019. SIGEF stages an exceptional line-up of world-renowned speakers and visionaries, while offering incomparable networking opportunities advocating for Social Impact, and Social Innovation, and advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

