SIG SAUER Announces U.S. Army Designates Type Classification Milestone for the NGSW Lethality Program

NEWINGTON, N.H., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SIG SAUER, industry leading manufacturer of elite military weapon systems, is proud to congratulate the U.S. Army on the milestone of officially designating Type Classification - Standard (TC-STD) to the SIG SAUER Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW) M7 rifle and M250 (belt fed) automatic rifle— cornerstone systems of the U.S. Army's modernization program and overmatch efforts. The M7 is the M4 carbine replacement, and the M250 replaces the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon; the systems bring superior range and lethality over legacy systems, providing a greater threat to enemy forces through superior overmatch.

The Type Classification affirms the M7 and M250 meet stringent performance, safety, and reliability standards for widespread military use. This designation ensures seamless integration into the U.S. Army's inventory, streamlining procurement, training, and maintenance across units and asserting the materiel fully satisfies U.S. Army operational needs. This milestone marks the transition of these advanced firearms from developmental to standardized status, signifying readiness for widespread fielding.

"This approval underscores the U.S. Army's commitment to equipping our soldiers with next generation lethality to maintain tactical superiority and enhance mission success," states Steve Rose, Executive Vice President, Defense Strategies Group. "The M7 and M250 represent a transformative leap in combat capability."

The NGSW Program, initiated in 2017, aims to revolutionize small arms capabilities for the U.S. Army. Following a 27-month prototype phase, extensive testing culminated in the selection of SIG SAUER's XM7 and XM250 in April 2022.

