SIFI and Bausch Health Russia Announce Strategic Commercial Partnership that Will Ensure Greater Access to Important Eye Care Medicines in Russia

SIFI expands its presence in eastern Europe and northern Asia entering into a multi-year commercial agreement with Bausch Health Russia

CATANIA, Italy, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SIFI, a leading international ophthalmic company, announces it has entered into a strategic multi-year agreement with Bausch Health Russia to market its innovative products treating ophthalmic disorders in Russia.

Initial sales are expected in 2021, marketing 5 SIFI products, segments of a comprehensive and established ophthalmic portfolio. These include:

COLBIOCIN™, NETTAVISC™ and NETTACIN™, antibiotic solutions indicated for the treatment of external eye infections and available in multiple dosage forms;



OCTILIA™, an eye-drop solution indicated for the treatment of irritations, reddening, ocular congestion and itching due to allergic, chemical or physical causes;



, an eye-drop solution indicated for the treatment of irritations, reddening, ocular congestion and itching due to allergic, chemical or physical causes; MIRTILENE FORTE CAPSULES, a retinotrophic vasoprotective food supplement, helpful in cases of capillary fragility or vascular alterations due to diabetic retinopathy.

Bausch Health Russia will have the option to commercialize future SIFI products currently under development.

"SIFI is committed to continuous development and expansion and is pleased to announce this strategic partnership with Bausch Health Russia," said Gilberto Dalesio, SIFI's CCO. "By joining forces SIFI will strengthen its global footprint and establish its presence in Russia, one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical markets in the world, and will enable Russian eye care doctors to address a wide variety of ophthalmic disorders, delivering significant benefits to Russian patients."

"Bausch Health is pleased to partner with SIFI, because together we can ensure Russian eye health doctors and their patients have greater access to these important ophthalmic medications," said Cees Heiman, Vice President Europe/Russia Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health.

About SIFI

SIFI is a leading ophthalmic company, headquartered in Italy, focusing on eye care since 1935. SIFI develops, manufactures and markets innovative therapeutic solutions for patients with ophthalmic diseases. SIFI is committed to improve patients' quality of life through its R&D efforts, exporting products to more than 20 countries worldwide with commercial operations in Italy, Spain, France, Romania, Mexico and Turkey.

