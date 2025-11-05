Siemens Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Southeast Asian Data Center Infrastructure Solutions Company of the Year Recognition for Excellence in Technological Innovation and Advanced Automation

This company is recognized for combining advanced simulation, product innovation, and automation to deliver operational flexibility, sustainability, and continuous innovation across Southeast Asia's data center market.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has named Siemens the 2025 Southeast Asian Company of the Year in the data center infrastructure solutions industry for its outstanding achievements in technological innovation, operational excellence, and customer impact. This recognition highlights Siemens's leadership in delivering advanced automation and digitalization solutions that enhance performance, reliability, and sustainability for data center operators across the region.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Siemens excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them efficiently and consistently across diverse Southeast Asian markets. "Frost & Sullivan recognizes Siemens for aligning sustainability commitments with continuous innovation, providing solutions that support data centers throughout their entire lifecycle. This focus builds customer trust and strengthens the company's position as a reliable partner in an increasingly competitive market," said Ravi Krishnaswamy, Associate Partner, Regional Leader at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy centered on technological breakthroughs and advanced automation solutions, Siemens continues to demonstrate agility and foresight in addressing the evolving needs of Southeast Asia's fast-growing data center industry.

Innovation remains central to Siemens' approach. Its latest innovations include:

Siemens EcoTech label : The sustainability product label provides customers with the necessary transparency on the certified products' performance across environmentally relevant criteria. This capability enables informed decision making while supporting sustainability goals.

: The sustainability product label provides customers with the necessary transparency on the certified products' performance across environmentally relevant criteria. This capability enables informed decision making while supporting sustainability goals. blue GIS (SF6-Free) : The product facilitates the global market's ongoing SF6 phase-out by replacing the high global warming potential gas with 'Clean Air' and incorporates circularity to minimize environmental impact while offering high reliability and operational safety.

: The product facilitates the global market's ongoing SF6 phase-out by replacing the high global warming potential gas with 'Clean Air' and incorporates circularity to minimize environmental impact while offering high reliability and operational safety. Heat reuse solutions : Automated to capture and repurpose excess heat, these systems reduce data centers' energy consumption and enhance sustainability.

: Automated to capture and repurpose excess heat, these systems reduce data centers' energy consumption and enhance sustainability. Desigo CC : The open, flexible, and scalable building management system for high performing buildings allows for increased comfort, security, operational efficiency, and energy efficacy.

: The open, flexible, and scalable building management system for high performing buildings allows for increased comfort, security, operational efficiency, and energy efficacy. Building X: The cloud-based digital building platform offers various services and ready-to-use, AI-based applications, such as Energy Manager, Sustainability Manager, and Lifecycle Twin. Its implementation enhances energy efficiency and provides full transparency while generating higher net operating income.

"We are honored and proud to receive this award. This esteemed recognition is a powerful affirmation of Siemens' unwavering dedication to pioneering technological innovation and delivering integrated, future-ready infrastructure that creates highly efficient, resilient, and sustainable data centers," commented Dr Thai-Lai Pham, President and CEO of Siemens ASEAN.

Siemens has operated in Southeast Asia for more than a century, maintaining a strong presence across Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Its localized strategy combines regional expertise with global centers of competence to ensure that each solution is adapted to local market conditions while upholding international standards. This model allows Siemens to manage complex projects consistently and deliver measurable results across diverse customer segments.

The company's value engineering services strengthen its customer partnerships. Dedicated centers work directly with clients to evaluate the total cost of ownership before purchase decisions, helping operators understand capital and operational impacts. Siemens also allows customer site visits to its factories to review product configurations and witness its quality standards firsthand—reinforcing transparency, reliability, and trust.

Frost & Sullivan commends Siemens for its ability to combine localized production, digital innovation, and global expertise to deliver cost efficiency, risk reduction, and customer confidence. Its structured execution, sustainability-focused product portfolio, and long-standing regional presence demonstrate the ability to deliver infrastructure solutions that meet Southeast Asia's most pressing data center needs.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to an organization that demonstrates excellence in growth strategy and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition honors forward-thinking companies that redefine their industries through innovation and strategic execution.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact

Camila Tinajero

E: camila.tinajero@frost.com

About Siemens

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company's purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. A leader in industrial AI, Siemens leverages its deep domain know-how to apply AI – including generative AI – to real-world applications, making AI accessible and impactful for customers across diverse industries. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. In fiscal 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €75.9 billion and net income of €9.0 billion. As of September 30, 2024, the company employed around 312,000 people worldwide on the basis of continuing operations. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.