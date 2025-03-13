Siemens AG and Schneider Electric Take the Lead in ABI Research's Software for Green Hydrogen Production Competitive Ranking

NEW YORK, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Competitive Ranking by global intelligence firm ABI Research finds that Siemens AG is the leading provider of software for green hydrogen production, narrowly beating Schneider Electric to the top spot overall, leading the market across innovation and implementation criteria. Companies assessed and ranked include:

Market Leaders: Siemens AG, Schneider Electric

Mainstream: ABB, AspenTech, Homer Energy

Followers: Rockwell Automation, SLB, ZeroAvia

"As green hydrogen production capacity is increasingly established in key markets, demand for technologies that facilitate generation is accelerating. Hydrogen producers are actively seeking partners that can help accommodate the demand escalation forecasted from 2026/2027 onwards, by offering software for the design, construction, operation, scaling, and replication of physical electrolysis processes," explains Daniel Burge, Research Analyst at ABI Research.

The ranking evaluated software vendors based on several key factors, including the impact of their solutions on the capital and operational expenses (CAPEX and OPEX) associated with H2 production costs. It also considered the breadth of their portfolios and how well they support entire plant lifecycles. The evaluation examined how well their solutions accommodate different types of electrolysis (alkaline, PEM, and solid oxide), the geographical reach and strength of their partnerships, the extent to which their solutions are already in use by large-scale producers, and how effectively their portfolios support smaller-scale, on-site green hydrogen generation.

Siemens AG leads the market, closely followed by Schneider Electric, with ABB following in third place. Siemens positioned first due to its established partnerships in preeminent green H2 production regions, market-leading digital twins, and extensive, dedicated fleet management capabilities. According to Burge, "Comprehensive offerings that cover the lifecycle of production, from initial design through to the expansion and replication of operational plants, are essential for the emergent green hydrogen ecosystem. This is a commodity market where scale is crucial. Resultantly, end-to-end solutions that can support extremely large productive capacities, across multiple regions, will be vital for up to 90% of future generation."

"Simultaneously, enterprise-level electrolysis is expected to gain traction as hydrogen solutions are adopted by distributed energy resource owners. Vendors like Homer Energy and ZeroAvia offer stage and industry specific solutions and will play an important role by providing dedicated software for smaller-scale producers. Their unique strengths offer lessons for other, larger vendors in the developing market for green hydrogen," Burge concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research's Software for Green Hydrogen Production Competitive Ranking report. This report is part of the company's Smart Energy for Enterprises and Industries research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

