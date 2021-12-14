Sichuan, China: Some Wild Giant Pandas Love to "Pose"

A sub-adult (the animal has left its parents to live independently but is not yet sexually mature) giant panda appeared the most frequently in the videos, which were often in the early morning or evening. It ran at a fast pace or was munching in front of the camera. This sub-adult giant panda showed up three times in the same day, and the time of two adjacent appearances was less than 20 minutes. Through the analysis of the time and habitat of giant pandas, experts have judged giant pandas should have gone to the water source to drink water.

This infrared camera has made a few new captures after an angle adjustment. A pair of giant panda mother and child were leisurely passing in front of the camera at 2:50 a.m. on November 18. The child was walking at a tight pace, constantly catching up with his mother's footsteps, and looked very healthy. Experts preliminarily judged based upon the analysis of all the video images that the infrared camera has captured at least three giant pandas, including an individual adult, a sub-adult, and a cub.

The person in charge of the Tangjiahe Area of the Giant Panda National Park said that there are abundant resources of Fargesia denudata Yi, Fargesia scabrida Yi, Fargesia rufa Yi, and Arundinaria fargesii E. G. Camus in Tangjiahe Area so that our national treasure the giant panda could thrive carefreely. The giant panda was photographed many times in just 44 days, which has also confirmed from the side the good ecology and remarkable protection effect of Tangjiahe Area in Giant Panda National Park.

