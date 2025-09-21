SiBionics' CGM Meets iCGM Special Control Criteria, Spotlighting Diabetes Solutions at EASD 2025

VIENNA, Sept. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 61st Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Vienna, SiBionics' integrated CGM + CKM diabetes management solution received strong recognition from leading researchers worldwide. The company's symposium, themed "CGM + CKM for Better Diabetes Management," brought together international experts to share the latest scientific evidence with SiBionics' innovative approach, sparking lively discussion and broad endorsement for its potential to reshape diabetes care.

SiBionics CGM GS3

The conference was honored to have Prof. Linong Ji from Peking University People's Hospital and Prof. Stefano Genovese from Italy serve as co-chairs. It also invited Prof. Andrej Janež (Slovenia), Prof. Nina Jendrike (Germany) and Dr. Yifei Mo (China) as speakers, who shared the latest academic research findings with attending scholars.

On the exhibition floor, SiBionics' next-generation devices — the GS3 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) system and the KS3 Continuous Ketone Monitoring (CKM) device — became focal points, drawing considerable attention from attendees. Visitors expressed strong interest in the products' technical strengths and clinical relevance, engaging in active dialogue with the SiBionics team about their advantages in real-world diabetes management.

Importantly, a feasibility study has confirmed that has met and even exceeded the iCGM standards in multiple key performance indicators. Recognized for their high accuracy and clinical reliability. The GS3 system demonstrated exceptional performance, particularly in the hypoglycemic range, surpassing iCGM requirements and reinforcing its value in supporting both clinical decision-making and patient self-management.

As a rising leader in continuous monitoring technologies — and currently the only company worldwide to commercialize CKM — SiBionics has showcased its strong R&D capabilities and pioneering vision. Looking ahead, the company will continue to expand its CXM portfolio, driving innovation and delivering precise, high-quality solutions to improve outcomes for people with diabetes globally.

About SIBIONICS

Founded in 2015, SIBIONICS is a leading medical device company headquartered in Shenzhen and Irvine. Specializing in biosensor innovation, the company integrates continuous monitoring technology, smart algorithms, and user-friendly software to enhance health management. With over 500 employees — 25% in R&D — SIBIONICS is committed to advancing personalized, data-driven care.

E- mail Address: Ravian.luo@sibionics.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2778015/DSC_7152.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2650570/Sibionics_logo____02_Logo.jpg