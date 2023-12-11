Sibedge Expands Its Reach into the MENA Market, Welcomes New MENA Regional Manager, and Showcases Expertise at Gitex Conference

Sibedge proudly expands into MENA with new Regional Manager, Samir Shammas. The Gitex conference marked our debut in MENA, demonstrating our commitment to this growing IT market.

CLAREMONT, Australia, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sibedge, a full-cycle software engineering company for business automation and digital transformation, is pleased to announce its entry into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market, highlighting a significant milestone in the company's global expansion journey. With a strong commitment to delivering innovative IT solutions, Sibedge is excited to bring its expertise in custom software development to the MENA region.

Samir Shammas, an experienced IT professional with a solid background in IT sales, has joined the Sibedge team as MENA Region Manager. His appointment reflects Sibedge's commitment to establishing a strong presence and providing exceptional service in this dynamic market. Samir's career in IT sales spans over a decade. Prior to joining Sibedge, Samir held leadership roles in global technology organizations, including CoinsPaid, STREIT Group, SDV Consulting Engineers and AlFalahi Group.

Alex Kalinin, CEO of Sibedge, expressed his pride in this new chapter of growth. He said, "Expanding into the MENA region is an important part of Sibedge's growth, and we're thrilled to have Samir Shammas leading our efforts there. His industry expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to provide world-class IT services, particularly in the construction and fintech sectors. We are confident that our customers in the MENA region will benefit greatly from this partnership and look forward to advancing data management solutions in the region."

To kick off its operations in the MENA region, Sibedge participated in the prestigious Gitex conference, an annual technology event that attracts industry leaders and innovators from around the world. Sibedge had a dedicated booth at the conference where the company showcased its comprehensive range of services and products. The conference served as an ideal platform to showcase Sibedge's capabilities to the MENA audience and foster new business relationships.

Sibedge looks forward to an exciting journey in the MENA market and is committed to delivering customized IT solutions and services that empower businesses and organizations in the region on their way to business automation and digital transformation.

For more information, please contact: Samir Shammas, MENA Region Manager, Sibedge, samir.shammas@sibedge.com

About Sibedge

Sibedge is a full-cycle software engineering company for business automation and digital transformation. For over 17 years, we have successfully implemented over 350 projects across more than 27 countries.